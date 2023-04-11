A 41-year-old Oakland man was sentenced to 48 months probation in lieu of a five-year prison sentence for drug and sex charges involving an interaction with a child at a Sutherlin-area motel.
Nicholas Levi Brewer entered a no contest plea to charges of delivering a marijuana product to a minor as well as third-degree charges of both rape and sodomy. Each count could have led to a prison sentence of five years in the Oregon Department of Corrections, as well as a fine of $125,000.
Due to Brewer’s lack of a criminal record, Circuit Court Judge Steve H. Hoddle agreed to a downward departure to the probation sentence, but emphasized much stricter penalties should Brewer violate the conditions of his probation or, worse, become a repeat offender. Brewer is required to register as a sex offender.
Hoddle ordered Brewer pay $200 for each conviction, payment which will be pulled from the $3,500 security deposit Brewer paid for his release from jail Jan. 5.
According to a court document, the girl was hitchhiking on Old Highway 99 North during the afternoon of Dec. 29 when Brewer agreed to offer her a ride to Oakland. The girl had been reported as a runaway to the Sutherlin Police Department.
Instead of going to Oakland, the girl told investigators that Brewer instead took her to Sutherlin, ultimately purchasing her a room at the motel. The girl alleged that Brewer offered her cash for the sexual encounter at the motel.
The court document states that Brewer continuously changed his story about the events of that evening before ultimately admitting to providing the girl with marijuana and paying her an undisclosed amount of money for sex. The girl said she gave most of that money back, asking Brewer to go buy her a new cell phone from a Roseburg store.
Per a plea agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, charges of compelling prostitution, prostitution and purchasing sex with a minor were dismissed. Dating back to 2000, Brewer’s record in the circuit court includes two minor in possession charges and a seat belt violation.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
