Is the curious case of Tyrone Curtis Powell finally going to get some kind of resolution? Or will his upcoming trial date be postponed, as it has been two times before?
Only time will tell.
Powell’s newest trial date — Oct. 4 — will be about two years after he was initially accused of stealing land from a woman in Elkton. That woman filed a civil complaint against Powell in October 2020, claiming she had agreed to give him 3 acres of land so he could build housing for veterans in need.
Unbeknownst to her, she said Powell, who back then went by the name John Paul Hope, instead took 30 acres of her land.
Authorities began investigating and said they learned that Powell, 41, had a history of conning people and businesses out of money and goods, often by pretending to be ill. He was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported land theft. He was also charged with initiating a false report, a misdemeanor.
In March 2021, Powell was released from jail without having to pay bail. A one-page conditional release agreement stated he must “seek immediate medical treatment” and appear in court when directed.
Powell did appear in court after his release, each time appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank to help him breathe.
An initial trial date was set for last July, but it was postponed to give his attorneys more time to prepare.
A second trial date was set for this past December. But in November, Powell missed a pre-trial hearing and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland a week later and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
While in jail, Powell's health deteriorated and he lost a considerable amount of weight; a little over 100 pounds. Powell was later examined at Oregon State Hospital and Marshall declared him fit to stand trial.
That’s when things took a strange turn.
Powell was released from jail without having to pay bail on March 14, apparently to seek medical care. The following evening he was released from CHI Mercy Medical Center — reportedly wearing nothing but his hospital “paper pajamas” — before finally getting dropped off by a crisis intervention team at the Stewart Park duck pond.
Powell ended up in a small tent provided to him by about a half-dozen homeless people who were camping nearby. He appeared to be gravely ill, unable to walk, talk, write or swallow food. He remained there for the rest of the week.
On March 21, he returned to court for a hearing. Appearing in a wheelchair, his court-appointed attorney, Jessica Sacharow, asked the judge for a postponement, saying she was unable to communicate with Powell. Marshall agreed to the request and rescheduled the hearing for Friday, March 25. It was during that hearing that Sacharow asked to be removed from the case.
“We cannot communicate with Mr. Powell, and therefore do not feel that we can provide an adequate and aggressive defense,” Sacharow told the judge at the time.
Marshall countered that it was the burden of the defense to communicate with Powell, who he said has shown to be deliberate in his actions.
“He knows what he’s doing,” Marshall said. “He has a deliberate communication style and chooses when to communicate or not. I don’t know that I can excuse the defense at this time when he is deliberate in his actions."
Marshall said he was not willing to excuse Powell’s counsel, while Powell remained unresponsive throughout the hearing.
Powell's trial is set for the morning of Oct. 4, which is a Tuesday. A hearing to check in on the readiness of both sides is scheduled for Oct. 3.
If the trial goes forward as scheduled, Powell’s fate will be decided by a 12-person jury. The trial is scheduled to last four days.
(0) comments
I don't believe Powell has decided what his end goal is. It only appears to be delay until death by self-neglect suicide. If his decision is based on death rather than incarceration, I'd have to think all anyone can do is support him in his decision. He probably needs a GPS tracker.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.