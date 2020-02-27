Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Lee Walters of Eugene visited Roseburg on Wednesday to talk to Douglas County judges.
As chief justice, Walters is the administrative head of all the trial courts in Oregon and her trip was part of her plan to get out to all the judicial districts in the state.
“My mission in Douglas County is to learn how the Douglas County courts operate, what challenges they’re facing and to thank the judges and the staff for the incredible work that they do,” Walters said.
Douglas County Trial Court Administrator Thomas Maxwell said having the chief justice come and show an interest in what’s going on in the county courts is a big boost to morale for court employees.
“It’s extremely valuable for the employees to know that the head of the entire judiciary is here to see what they’re doing,” Maxwell said. “She’s asking them questions about what they do and getting feedback from them. It’s huge.”
Walters talked with judges and members of local partner agencies to find out what issues they are facing.
“They definitely need another judge,” Walters said. “They have many dependency cases and they’re not able to move those through the courts as quickly as they would like. It’s very important for children to have permanency, so we would like to help them with that, and one of the things they told me was that it’s a problem not only not having enough judges, but there aren’t really enough lawyers in Douglas County to handle those kinds of cases.”
Maxwell agreed that another judge is badly needed, and he’s happy to know that Walters is on board.
“It is in the works,” Maxwell said. “They have a bill before the Legislature to try to start a Family Treatment Court, and if they fund that, we would hopefully get another judge with that.”
Maxwell said it could happen in the next long legislative session.
At one time, two family facilitators were available in Douglas County, Walters said. They couldn’t give legal advice, but they could help people navigate through the legal system.
Now with only one facilitator in Douglas County the caseload has increased significantly.
“Now they only have one of those, and there’s a waiting list to even meet with that facilitator, so people are frustrated,” Walters said. “They don’t know how to navigate their way through a complicated process.”
Walters also met with community partners, including the Public Defender’s Office, Legal Aid, a domestic violence organization, a county commissioner and other groups from Douglas County to find out what their needs are and how the courts can help.
“I want the people here to take away from it how important they are to our system of justice and understand how important their work is and how much our democracy depends on it,” Walters said. “And the people out in the community, I want them to understand the same thing — how hard these people work, how much they care and how they want to be a part of the solution, and how much we can accomplish if we all work together.”
Walters said the courts are all stretched thin, but they meet their requirements. In the last legislative session, Walters said she asked for 14 new judges and two were funded.
“Our courts meet their statutory and constitutional requirements, we just do whatever we have to do to do that,” she said.
Walters, who joined the Oregon Supreme Court in 2006, was sworn in as is the first female chief justice in Oregon July 2, 2018.
