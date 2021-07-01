Finally, it’s over.
Nearly a year after Elkton resident Janet Grosz first met John Paul Hope, a man who authorities say is a con artist who stole 30 acres from her and flipped her life upside down, Grosz got her property back.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen E. Johnson on Wednesday approved a motion from Grosz’s attorney in which he argued that the civil complaint Grosz filed against Hope — whose real name is Tyrone Powell — should be upheld because the facts overwhelmingly support it.
“It looks like we got it done,” Grosz, 66, said immediately after the judge’s ruling. “And he’ll never be allowed to go back on my property again.”
While happy about getting her land back, Grosz acknowledged that Wednesday’s victory was bittersweet. The case cost her many sleepless nights, about $10,000 in attorney’s fees and perhaps an even higher price — her faith in humanity.
“What’s going on in our society? You try and help people and this is what happens,” Grosz said. “I cannot trust people anymore. It’s sad.”
Powell did not appear in court Wednesday. Two letters notifying him of the hearing were returned as undeliverable. Powell had no attorney representing him. He had one initially, but that attorney removed himself from the case in March, shortly after Powell was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection to this case.
“I have had no communication with him in quite some time,” Grosz’s attorney, Dan McKinney, told the judge.
Now that the civil matter has concluded, Grosz will turn her attention toward the criminal case against Powell. He was arrested in February and faces six charges, including felony aggravated theft, identify theft and perjury. He has two court-appointed attorneys representing him and has pleaded not guilty.
Powell and his attorneys have declined to discuss his case.
Powell’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin July 20, and Grosz has been subpoenaed to testify, as she did earlier before a grand jury.
“I just don’t want other seniors to go through what I did,” Grosz said.
Grosz said she met Powell in the summer of 2019 through a mutual acquaintance. He told her he was the founder and head of a Washington nonprofit called Impossible Roads Foundation, whose aim was to help disabled veterans. Powell told Grosz that if she turned over 3 acres of her ranch to the foundation he would use it to build tiny homes for disabled veterans.
As part of the agreement, when the housing was completed and Powell passed away or was no longer involved, the property would revert back to Grosz or her trust. Grosz agreed to donate the land.
A TRAIL OF FRAUDIn January 2020, Powell took Grosz to a title company and asked her to execute the deed for the 3-acre parcel to the foundation. Grosz said she had just returned from a church mission trip to New Zealand and was tired, so she asked Powell if she could have her real estate agent review the deed. But Powell insisted that it had to be done immediately because of the arrangements he had made for the housing, Grosz said.
Grosz executed a deed to the property to the foundation, believing it was for 3 acres.
Powell soon moved onto the property and into Grosz’s garage, and began disposing of her belongings, she said. That’s when Grosz discovered that she had signed a deed conveying 30 acres to the foundation, not the 3 acres Grosz thought she had given.
Grosz said Powell told her that he had no intention of building housing for veterans on the property. The Douglas County Planning Department later confirmed that such housing would not be allowed on the property because it’s not zoned for it.
Grosz also learned that while Powell claims to be disabled — at various times he said he suffered from a stroke, was nearly blind and had terminal cancer — he is not.
“He’s been dying for the last eight years,” she said previously. “He was even scamming the doctors and nurses to write a hospice note so he could get care.”
In October, Grosz filed the civil complaint against Powell — under the alias John Hope —in Douglas County Circuit Court. She sought to get her land back plus money from Powell for lost personal property and the personal injury Grosz suffered by being the victim of fraud and financial abuse as an elderly person, the complaint said.
Powell, through his Roseburg attorney Keith Ropp, initially denied the allegations contained in the complaint. Ropp stopped representing Powell in the civil complaint after Powell was arrested.
In December, Powell called authorities after Grosz had changed the lock on his door. Grosz said she told a deputy to look into Powell’s ID because it seemed fake. She also told the deputy the website to his Impossible Road Foundation looked suspicious.
Authorities said when they began digging they found a trail of fraud dating back a decade and spanning several states, all linked to Powell.
Powell is believed to have spent some time in Alaska before landing in Bellingham, Washington. Once there he assumed the name John Paul Hope — a combination of the name of the former pope and a local program called Hope House — and with that alias got a Washington identification card and a Social Security card.
While in Bellingham, authorities said Powell started the Impossible Roads Foundation. While touting the organization, which Powell claimed built tiny homes for disabled veterans, Powell collected large donations from companies like Home Depot, Matson and others, authorities said.
Matson, which makes shipping containers, said it donated at least 20 to Powell in the belief he would convert them into housing for disabled veterans. Instead he sold the containers, valued at about $1,000 each, authorities said.
They also said Powell took advantage of Grosz’s kindness — the same goodwill she displayed as a nurse and a caregiver to her ill husband — and stole her land.
“It’s been a long journey. I feel sorry for the guy in a way,” Grosz said Wednesday. “I forgive him and wish him the best. But he needs to stop defrauding seniors.”
