Two families that were victims of the Archie Creek fire have reportedly reached settlements with PacifiCorp and intend to file a stipulated judgment of dismissal with the Douglas County Circuit Court, settling the families’ claims that were scheduled for a jury trial in front of Judge Kathleen Johnson on November 15.
The terms of the settlement are confidential. The two families alleged that PacifiCorp was "grossly negligent" in causing the 2020 Archie Creek fire that burned over 130,000 acres in Douglas County and destroyed their properties. Other cases are pending against PacifiCorp for damages caused by the Archie Creek fire, but those cases do not have trial dates scheduled at this time.
The initial complaint alleged that during a Labor Day wind event in 2020, the utility attempted to re-energize power transmission lines which, as a result, is suspected to have ignited three fires east of Glide which eventually grew to become the Archie Creek fire. Due to the intensity of the easterly winds, the fire burned nearly 100,000 acres in the first 48 hours of its detection. Residents living within the community of Glide proper and all of those east of Glide along Highway 138 East were placed on a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order. More than 100 homes were reportedly lost in the blaze.
