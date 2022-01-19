Plans for the Pegasus Equestrian Resort & Venue near Metz Hill Road north of Oakland have been delayed, and may be in jeopardy, after the deal for the developers to buy the 2,800-acre site for $13 million hit a snag.
The land sale was supposed to close on Dec. 30, but didn’t. Brothers Drew and Quinn Millegan, who are developing the resort, filed a lawsuit in Douglas County Circuit Court last week claiming breach of contract. They are seeking to get the land or be compensated monetarily for damages.
“We were able and willing to close on the property, but the seller defaulted by refusing to provide clear title or resolve their ... obligations in the eleventh hour,” Drew Millegan said. “This default on the seller’s part was very poorly timed, caused injury to the project, and prevented closing. As a result, we needed to proceed with the court action in an attempt to resolve these issues.”
The owners of the property are listed in the lawsuit as David T. Conway and Chui Y.S. Conway, who are married, and their daughter, Suen Lam Kuo, who is the president of Heaven’s Gate Ranch, Inc. They have not yet responded to the complaint.
The Millegan brothers are represented by Megan K. Burgess, an attorney with the Bend law firm Peterkin Burgess.
According to the complaint, in December 2020, the Millegans entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the Conways and Kuo for the purchase of about 2,800 acres of land for $13 million. The closing date was scheduled for Dec. 30, 2021. While waiting for the sale to close the Millegans got initial approval to build their equestrian resort from Douglas County.
However, two days before the closing date the Millegans reportedly learned that Kuo was a foreign national. That meant the Conways and Kuo breached the contract by “refusing to comply” with provisions of the agreement and requirements related to the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act of 1980, according to the complaint.
The property owners further breached the contract agreement by refusing to provide clear title to the property via a statutory warranty deed.
“Plaintiff, through its assignee, was ready, willing, and able to close the purchase under the Agreement on the closing date, but Defendants’ breaches of the Agreement made closing by December 30, 2021, impossible,” the complaint said.
The property is unique and the best way to rectify the breach of contract is to compel the owners to carry out the sale, the complaint said. Absent that, the Millegans are asking for $20.4 million from the Conways and Kuo for the current value of the property, which increased due to the work the Millegans performed, including securing initial development approval.
The Pegasus Equestrian Resort & Venue is the brainchild of the Millegan, who live in McMinnville and operate the Woodworth Contrarian Fund hedge fund and Millegan Brothers LLC, among other ventures.
Plans for the project are as ambitious as anything proposed in the county in recent memory. The multi-disciplinary equestrian venue is slated for 2,800 acres near Metz Hill Road and west of Interstate 5. The Millegans said it would include a $120 million investment, bring in $130 million a year in revenue, provide 500 permanent jobs and lure as many as 5,000 people to events.
The venue would include five indoor arenas — at a cost of $55 million — outdoor grass and sand arenas, a dedicated combined driving course, an equestrian cross-country course and four full-size grass polo fields for equestrian competitions.
The project also calls for a $35 million, 150-room hotel resort and spa facility with restaurants, meeting rooms and convention facilities.
The Millegans say it would be an economic boon to Douglas County. They estimate that construction could start toward the end of 2022 and that work would provide 841 jobs on-site, and another 687 jobs elsewhere in the state. Once completed, the venue would employ about 500 workers — half of them full-time — and pay an estimated $800,000 a year to the county in property taxes, the Millegans have said.
Drew Millegan acknowledged that the issues surrounding the lawsuit will likely delay the project. But he also said the resort is still “sorely needed” and will boost the economy, and he and his brother still plan to move forward with it.
“This is a complicated deal, and we, unfortunately, expect this to cause a six- to 12-month delay of the current project timeline at a minimum,” Millegan said. “Assuming the seller’s issues are resolved, we expect to go forward with closing and the Pegasus project. Pegasus is still sorely needed by the equestrian industry and will be very positive to the economy and people of Douglas County. We fully intend to move forward.”
The lawsuit filed last week is not the only legal entanglement the Millegan family is involved with.
The Millegans’ father, James W. Millegan, who is also involved in the proposed development, has criminal problems to worry about.
James W. Millegan has been listed as an advisor on the project, and a large presence as the family pushes forward with Pegasus. He is the director of business development for Pegasus and has been pitching the project during public presentations and interviews with the media.
Millegan has been in the securities industry for 40 years and formerly owned and operated J.W. Millegan, Inc., a commission-based investment advisory business serving clients primarily in Portland and Salem. In 2016, Millegan shut down the firm. He filed for bankruptcy the following year.
In November 2019, Millegan was hit with a 13-count indictment filed in federal court charging him with investment fraud and tax evasion. Millegan was accused of churning, which involves buying and selling securities for clients’ accounts in order to generate bogus commissions.
Federal authorities said Millegan generated more than $2.5 million in trading commissions while he cost investors more than $4.3 million in unrealized investment gains. The case was investigated by the FBI and the IRS criminal investigation division, and at one point federal officials raided his house at gunpoint and took his client files.
Millegan also is accused of not paying more than $3.3 million in taxes between July 2006 and September 2016. Authorities said he transferred funds to hidden bank accounts and filed false financial statements to conceal millions of dollars in commissions.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in October, but it got postponed. A new trial date has been set for April in U.S. District Court in Portland.
Millegan has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said he expects to be fully exonerated.
Two big issues: water and sewer.
This is Drew Millegan with the Pegasus project. A couple of notes -
- You have incorrectly added up the damages, though I see where the confusion lies (there was a double-count). The actual maximum total amount of damages is just the $12.035 million third claim for relief. This is already includes the $8.32 million fourth claim, and is not additive to it.
As a side note because it keeps coming up, the only capital we've put at risk to date has been our own, nor have we asked for or received any public funds.
- JW is not a director. He's an advisor and his title is simply "Business Development." Given he has no ownership or formal ties to the project besides being our father, this was the most appropriate title we had for him. It is correct to state that he's been involved in supporting our efforts, for instance in securing the approvals (he is a former state land use planner). The land use approvals process is coincidentally why he was in the photo that you are using here (taken while he was answering a land use question for the planning commission).
- We've always been very open about JW's legal fight to anyone we engage or otherwise do business with. In a nutshell, my father's brokerage slowly but surely went under in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. The brokerage never had "investors" and only dealt with individual client brokerage accounts (such as you might have at Robinhood or Schwab). His brokerage didn't automate fast enough (his costs were high), his income consequently dropped precipitously every year after '08, and he unfortunately went bankrupt in '16 still owing taxes. This was despite making many attempts to pay. It is hard to squeeze blood from a stone.
JW did not do what he's been accused of doing, full stop, but he will likely not have his day in court for this until April at the earliest. I would note that he's never had a class action suit against him or been barred from the securities industry - the 12 churning charges are highly unusual and weren't even brought by a securities regulator. In other words, they're entirely an attempt to pressure him on a false tax charge. Whatever happens with that, we do our best not to hide from it.
Once this due diligence issue with title on the Pegasus site is resolved, we intend to go forward. It is unfortunate it required going to court.
Seems legit, where do I invest? [whistling]
Why does this reek of a grifter's confidence game? Douglas County, are you learning yet?
LOL, this whole thing smells like the patties that line the bucolic land in question. Who needs soap operas when you got them ole Millegan boys. Gotta hand it to them though, they must be amazing salesmen, getting people to give them money.
