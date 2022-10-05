The trial of Troy Russell Phelps, accused in the kidnapping and murder of 18-year-old Winston woman Kendra Hanks, has tentatively been set for June 2024.
During a Wednesday morning conference in Douglas County Circuit Court, Judge Ann Marie Simmons set the trial date after discussion with counsel, a date which hit hard for family and friends of Hanks.
“It’s disappointing for sure, but we’re in it for the long haul,” said Adam Cooper, Hanks’ stepfather from a very early age. “We won’t stop seeking justice. We’re going to do what it takes.”
“It’s been hard on everyone, but we just are going day-by-day, you know,” added Dylan Davenport, who is engaged to Hanks’ mother, Amber Cooper. “It’s an unexplainable pain, a nightmare. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone’s family.”
Phelps, 39, was arraigned July 22 on charges of first- and second-degree murder, kidnapping and a charge of resisting arrest.
Phelps is accused of picking up Hanks on her regular walk home from work on July 7 and transporting her to Riddle, where her body was recovered one week later in Cow Creek, according to a document released Friday by Douglas County Circuit Court. Hanks’ body was discovered July 13 and transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas on July 14. Pathologist Dr. Nicole Stanley found that Hanks had suffered a pair of stab wounds, with a wound to the neck believed to be the fatal blow, the court document states.
Hanks, who routinely walked home from her job at Ingram Book Company to Winston, reportedly clocked out of work at 3:29 p.m. July 7, and was seen leaving the building at 3:30 p.m. Video surveillance procured by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Major Crimes Team, traces the next two hours of her timeline, during which a burgundy Saturn Outlook SUV repeatedly appears on camera in the same areas Hanks is seen walking.
Several surveillance cameras recorded Hanks along her route on Highway 99/42, but revealed that she did not reach the highway’s green steel bridge just south of Rolling Hills Road, according to a court document.
After several U-turns in the area of Old Highway 99 and Andorra Drive between 4-4:15 p.m., it is believed that Hanks went from walking to accepting a ride in the Saturn Outlook, as evidenced by surveillance footage which showed the SUV’s passenger window down and a woman matching Hanks’ description and clothing sitting in the passenger seat.
Further footage shows the SUV passing through Winston and Dillard before entering Interstate 5 southbound before exiting at milepost 103 in Tri City. From there, the vehicle was reportedly seen driving in and around Riddle, but it is unclear when Hanks was no longer in the vehicle.
Video evidence showed the driver to be a white male with dark facial hair and a baseball-style cap. After a call-out to area law enforcement, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office learned that Winston police had reported an interaction with a similar Saturn Outlook on July 13, with the driver matching the description of the driver on video.
Further investigation of a “calls of service” revealed that sheriff’s office deputies responded to an open 911 call from an address on Pruner Road in Riddle, Phelps’ home. His clothing during the welfare check reportedly matched the description of the man spotted on video driving a burgundy Saturn Outlook similar to the one deputies reported was parked in Phelps’ driveway.
Phelps was previously acquitted of murder in connection to a 2017 death at Lawson Bar, south of Myrtle Creek.
