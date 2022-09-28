Uriah Carleton, back center, poses with three other individuals after his release from an out-of-area hospital earlier in September. Carleton has been charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence after an Aug. 16 crash which claimed three lives. (Note: the others in the photo have been blurred due to an inability to confirm ages, two are also displaying a middle finger to the camera.)
Kiya Speckman’s driver’s license arrived in the mail at her mother’s Riddle home on Aug. 17. The 16-year-old Days Creek High School student finally would have had her first real taste of freedom, but less than 24 hours earlier, the feisty teenager’s life was taken at the hands of an alleged drunk driver.
Speckman, 16, was one of three people killed in a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road near Riddle on Aug. 16. The alleged driver, 21-year-old Uriah James Carleton of Roseburg, is facing three counts of second-degree manslaughter as well as a driving under the influence charge in the crash which caused two passengers to be ejected from the vehicle and another to die in the vehicle’s passenger seat as a result of the crash, according to court documents.
“She turned 16 four days before she died,” Speckman’s mother, Kittie Rogers, said Tuesday.
Court documents indicate that Carleton was determined to be the driver of the 2007 Toyota Solara convertible that crashed. Speckman, 17-year-old Caleb Hodgson and 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson died in the crash, with Speckman and Janeva Hodgson ejected from the vehicle. Carleton, 21, was transported by REACH air ambulance in critical condition.
Shortly after his release from the hospital, Carleton posted a photo on his social media of himself and three individuals — two females and one male — showing Carleton in a neck brace. The News-Review is publishing that photo, but has blurred out the three additional people in the photo as the ages of the three could not be confirmed and two of them are displaying a middle-finger gesture to the camera.
Carleton was charged in Douglas County Court on Sept. 16, and bail was set at $3 million. He is scheduled to appear before Circuit Court Judge Steve Hoddle at 9 a.m. Thursday in room 404 of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Carleton’s three charges of second-degree manslaughter fall under Oregon’s Measure 11 sentencing guidelines. Each charge would carry a minimum sentence of 6 years, 3 months. If convicted and sentenced to serve consecutive terms, Carleton could face 18 years, 9 months at minimum.
“He killed three people and there could be no consequences?” Rogers questioned. “That doesn’t seem fair.”
While Rogers battled cancer in 2018, she said her daughter was always right by mom’s side whenever possible.
“I would wake up in the hospital and Kiya was there,” Rogers said. “She sat by my side through everything. We binge-watched so many TV shows. I don’t know if that was her purpose, but I do believe that God has a plan.
“Nothing I can say or do is going to bring my daughter back. All I want to see is justice.”
A public remembrance was held at Myrtle Creek’s Millsite Park on Sept. 3.
Rogers and the families of all three victims were inundated by gifts of flowers from the remembrance. Just two weeks later, those once-vibrant flowers began to wilt.
“I think that’s when it really hit me,” Rogers said. “She was gone. But I was afraid that the world was going to forget her face, and I’m not going to let that happen.”
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
