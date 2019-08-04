A Portland man who was arrested in Roseburg a week ago has pleaded not guilty in Douglas County Circuit Court to all 10 charges against him including possession and delivery of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, plus several weapons charges.
Galen Trigg, 47, was arrested July 22 at a residence in the 300 block of Southeast Pine Street in Roseburg after Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detectives said they found approximately 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, and 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms during a search of Trigg’s residence.
Trigg pleaded not guilty to all charges in front of Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge on Friday morning as the judge read each of the six drug charges and four counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment states that Trigg has a felony conviction in Monterey County, California, for possession of a controlled substance for sale and was found in possession of an AR-15, a Glock 9 mm, a Smith & Wesson .357 and a Taurus 9 mm handgun.
Oregon law provides enhanced penalties for a “commercial drug offense” if three of 11 factors included in the law are present. They include delivery of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, possession of $300 or more in cash, and if the offender was unlawfully in possession of a firearm or other weapon.
DINT Commander Lt. Rick McArthur said the large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine that were found are usually possessed only by very high-level dealers.
Burge set a date for a two-day trial at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.
Police said Trigg had a warrant for his arrest from the United States Marshal’s Service at the time of his arrest. Trigg is being held at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
