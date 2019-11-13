A Portland man will spend the next 7.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in a Douglas County court Tuesday morning to avoid federal prosecution.
Galen Joseph Trigg, 47, pleaded guilty to three charges, including heroin delivery, methamphetamine delivery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The other seven charges against him were dropped. The federal drug and weapons charges, which could have resulted in a much longer prison sentence, were also dropped in exchange for the plea.
Trigg was arrested July 22, at a residence in the 300 block of Southeast Pine Street in Roseburg when officers from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team went to the house with a search warrant on an unrelated matter. After the officers forced open the door, they found Trigg and located more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 639 grams of heroin and more than 30 grams of cocaine. They also found about $50,000 in cash, several firearms and other evidence of drug-related crimes.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge sentenced Trigg to 90 months in prison on the heroin and methamphetamine charges and 10 months on the weapons charge, but all run concurrently. She also ordered forfeiture and destruction of two semi-automatic pistols, a revolver and an AR-15 rifle.
Trigg will not be eligible for the alternative incarceration program and will be required to serve the entire 90-month sentence.
When given an opportunity to speak to the judge, Trigg admitted his mistakes.
“I’ve battled drugs for a long time, I made a lot of mistakes and I apologize,” Trigg said.
Burge told Trigg that the sentence could have been much stiffer in federal court.
“Mr. Trigg, you took this deal facing federal prosecution. You probably would have been looking at a lot longer sentence. Based on your prior convictions, it looks like you’ve been doing this for a while,” Burge said.
The judge cited drug and firearms convictions in Arizona and California and an illegal firearms charge in U.S. District Court in Washington.
“I hope you think about where your life is going,” Burge said. “This is a large amount of drugs that you brought into our county to affect the people in our county, so I hope you think about that while you’re sitting in prison for that 90 months.”
“It’s pretty significant,” said Allison Eichmann, a Douglas County Deputy District Attorney. “We’re talking over 1,000 grams of meth and 600-plus grams of heroin. It’s a lot more than you see just day-to-day. “
DINT Commander Lt. Rick McArthur said the quantity of meth and heroin found is usually possessed only by very high-level dealers.
“Definitely a high-level drug dealer,” McArthur said. “What’s very unusual is the super-substantial quantity.”
Trigg was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for being a felon in possession of a firearm at the time he was arrested.
