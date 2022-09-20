A hearing on a motion to postpone the pending trial of Curtis Tyrone Powell has been delayed one week so that a Portland-based doctor can testify to a rare health diagnosis of the 41-year-old accused of stealing land from an Elkton woman.
Powell appeared with his attorneys in Douglas County Circuit Court before Judge Robert Johnson Tuesday afternoon. Powell, in a wheelchair, was non-responsive as his physical condition had visibly deteriorated.
While the Oregon State Hospital, in a report of its evaluation of Powell released in February, claimed that Powell was "malingering," the Portland-based doctor has a different notion of Powell's condition.
According to the motion to postpone filed with the court by defense attorney Gina Marie Stewart, the doctor diagnosed Powell with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. Also known as subacute spongiform encephalopathy, Creutzfeldt-Jakob is considered an invariably fatal disease.
The neurodegenerative disorder progresses rapidly and is fatal, with death often coming within one year of its onset, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 1979-2020, the average annual onset of the disease was 3.6 cases per million people age 50 and older.
The delay in hearing the motion to postpone is the latest in a case which has already been set for trial twice prior.
Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann opposed the motion to postpone based on the Oregon State Hospital's psychological evaluation of Powell.
Johnson, who inherited the case from retired Judge William A. Marshall, asked Stewart how soon she would be able to get the Portland doctor under subpoena to testify on behalf of the motion to postpone and ultimately set the motion hearing for Sept. 29 at 9:30 a.m.
A four-day trial for Powell is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 4, nearly 18 months after he was arrested on charges of aggravated theft, among others in February 2021. Powell, who at the time went by the name John Paul Hope, was accused of swindling 30 acres of an Elkton woman's land.
The victim in that case, Janet Grosz, was awarded $150,000 in a civil lawsuit against Hope and Impossible Roads Foundation August 2021.
An initial trial date was set for last July, but it was postponed to give his attorneys more time to prepare.
A second trial date was set for this past December. But in November, Powell missed a pre-trial hearing and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland a week later and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $300,000.
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
While in jail, Powell’s health deteriorated and he lost a considerable amount of weight, a little over 100 pounds. Powell was later examined at Oregon State Hospital and Marshall declared him fit to stand trial.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
