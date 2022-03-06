It was homecoming for the Reedsport Community Charter School Brave, and they dominated the game, beating the Gold Beach Panthers by the score of 45-16.
But it was a brawl off the field the night of Oct. 18, 2019, that left a man named Brian Thornton in the hospital and prompted a federal lawsuit accusing Reedsport’s police chief, school superintendent, athletic director and a police officer of causing his injuries.
The lawsuit, filed by Lake Oswego attorney Michelle R. Burrows in October in U.S. District Court, accuses Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart of allegedly choking Thornton out then body-slamming him into the ground. It also alleges that Reedsport School District 105 Superintendent Jon Zwemke held Thornton down during the choking.
Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Reedsport High School Athletic Director James Hixenbaugh and Reedsport police officer Tom Beck, both of whom reportedly did nothing to intervene during the assault. The City of Reedsport was also named as a defendant in the case.
The lawsuit was settled at the end of January with the defendants agreeing to pay Thornton $100,000, according to Burrows, who presented a copy of the unsigned document. The lawsuit had claimed several civil rights violations, including excessive force, false arrest, malicious prosecution and assault.
“They put $100,000 on the table and we took it and I didn’t have to do anything more,” Burrows said. “I think that early and fairly decent settlement speaks to the credibility of our allegations and makes them look worse. It makes them look like they’re trying to get out of something very serious and they’re paying people off. They didn’t want this to go to court.”
Smart, Beck and the City of Reedsport are represented by Salem attorney Andrew D. Campbell; Zwemke and Hixenbaugh are represented by Salem attorney Luke W. Reese. Both attorneys declined to comment on the case.
Burrows said she is deeply bothered by the case and that what transpired shows a pattern of misbehavior among Reedsport city and school officials, especially Smart. Burrows said she is considering filing a formal complaint with the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards & Training, which certifies law enforcement officers in the state.
“My hope is that DPSST will look at the conduct of the chief,” Burrows said. “I had suggested to the city that they look for a new chief, but they declined.”
Here is what happened in Reedsport the night of Oct. 18, 2019, according to the lawsuit:
Thornton, whose son was on the Reedsport team, was watching the game with his friend, Kevin Manicke. The two were standing on the pitchers mound of an adjacent baseball field, which gave them a good vantage point but also put them close to the Gold Beach bench.
Smart and Beck were also at the game, staffing the hamburger shack. They wore red aprons proclaiming “Protect and Serve” and each wore a Reedsport Police Department baseball cap, photos showed.
As the game progressed, Gold Beach players became increasingly frustrated and tempers started to flare. A Gold Beach player later told police that a man standing near the sidelines — identified as Manicke — was “trash talking” to his teammates.
At about this time, rumor spread that someone had “choked out a child.” Police interviewed the Gold Beach player who had complained about the trash talking, and he said an adult — identified as Thornton — had grabbed him by the shoulder pads, but never choked him. The boy’s mother, however, insisted that Thornton had gone onto the field and choked her son. She demanded Thornton be arrested.
”STOP FIGHTING!”According to Hixenbaugh’s version of events, Thornton was “running his mouth” and got into a heated exchange with a Gold Beach assistant coach. As the two men approached each other, several Gold Beach players surrounded Thornton, who reportedly grabbed one of them by the throat.
Hixenbaugh said that’s when he kicked Thornton from the game. As Thornton was leaving the field, he got into another shouting match with a Gold Beach fan. Hixenbaugh said he saw the two “square up,” and Thornton took a punch to the face.
Other witnesses said Thornton was “running his mouth,” and one Gold Beach player said he was “literally scared for his life” when Thornton challenged him to a fight and tried to rip his helmet off.
But Thornton and Burrows insist videos show he was not the aggressor in any of the altercations. Instead, Thornton was a victim of violence, they say, first by Gold Beach players and fans, and later by Smart and the Reedsport officials.
Thornton and the man that punched him were tussling then they slipped in the wet grass. They both went down to the ground, with the other man landing on top of Thornton. Beck, the Reedsport police officer, grabbed the man on top of Thornton and took him aside, leaving Thornton surrounded by angry Gold Beach fans, the lawsuit said.
“Beck did not manage the growing angry crowd, nor did he try to extract other individuals who were now piling on top of Mr. Thornton,” it said.
Smart arrived while Thornton was flat on the ground and covered by at least two other men.
Smart said he yelled “Reedsport Police! Stop Fighting!” to identify himself to the crowd. But no one heard Smart make any statements before he reportedly grabbed Thornton by the arm, lifted him up and slammed him headfirst into the ground, the complaint said.
Smart said lifting Thornton caused his knee to hit the ground, “sending radiating pain into my hip and back,” the complaint said. Smart also said he thought Thornton might get up and continue fighting, so he had to take him out quickly. Smart also said he did not have the ability to control the crowd or Thornton, since officer Beck was busy elsewhere.
Smart said he told Thornton he was under arrest; witnesses deny this. Smart reportedly admitted he put his arm around Thornton’s throat in a carotid restraint hold. However, Smith said he did not use a carotid hold, but rather he utilized a chokehold while pulling Thornton backward to stop oxygen to the brain. Smart said Thornton “continued to struggle” as the chokehold was set in place.
“Not only did Mr. Thornton not stop struggling he started to lift himself and me up off the ground,” Smart said, according to the complaint. “I knew he was angry and had just grabbed a youth from the opposing team in anger and was now fighting with an adult. I was not about to allow him to continue with his rampage which was quickly turning into the closest thing to a riot as it gets.”
The crowd was screaming for Smart to stop choking Thornton, but he kept at it.
Smart said he warned Thornton that if he did not stop resisting, “I would choke him out.” Smart also said he repeatedly told Thornton he was under arrest, but witnesses said they heard no such thing.
LINGERING EFFECTSSmart said Thornton kept resisting and Smart used the carotid restraint “to gain compliance,” the complaint said. Smart said he “monitored Thornton as I applied the restraint. As Thornton relaxed his muscles, I too relaxed my hold on him and could feel and see the rise and fall of his breathing. I know he was done because he verbally acknowledged me by saying ‘I’m done.’”
Thornton was incapacitated immediately when his head rammed into the ground, and was physically incapable of engaging in any physical action. Defendant Smart later told witnesses “I knew I couldn’t take Thornton so I had to take him out fast,” the complaint said.
Thornton was immediately knocked unconscious and suffered a significant traumatic brain injury. Thornton reportedly had suffered three previous brain injuries from playing football and was at high risk for permanent brain injury and Concussive Disorder.
Thornton has no independent recall of the events before he was placed in the patrol car after the altercation. Smart’s actions were witnessed by several bystanders and fans, all four of Thornton’s minor children, his wife, her sister and several of Thornton’s former players and friends.
While Thornton was on his stomach, unconscious, Smart leaned his full weight across Thornton’s back, wrapped his forearm across Thornton’s throat and pulled Thornton up by the throat so that his back was arched backward toward his hips, the complaint said. Thornton’s wife and children were standing next to Thornton’s head, screaming at Smart to stop, and that Thornton could not breathe and was turning purple.
“Other people in the crowd were also screaming at Defendant Smart to release Mr. Thornton because it appeared Defendant Smart was trying to kill Mr. Thornton,” the complaint said. “Mr. Thornton’s face turned purple, he was gurgling, he lost control of urine, was not moving and his eyes rolled back in his head.”
Beck, Zwemke and Hixenbaugh were all there but did nothing to try to stop Smart from applying the chokehold, the complaint said.
Thornton’s children were crying and screaming at Smart to stop choking their father. Smart “leisurely” told Thornton’s wife to move back or he would arrest her. Smart then reportedly told Thornton’s wife he would loosen the chokehold if she would step back.
“This is in violation of virtually every Constitutional restraint on police use of force,” the complaint said. “Stacey Thornton moved back and Defendant Smart loosened the hold. Mr. Thornton had stopped breathing before that and upon the loosening of the chokehold Mr. Thornton began breathing again.”
Smart pulled Thornton to his feet and placed him in a patrol car. But instead of taking Thornton to the hospital, Smart drove him to the police station, where he sat handcuffed to a bench for three hours, the complaint said.
Thornton’s family, who were at the police station, posted bail, but Smart refused it, the complaint said. Thornton was not examined by a doctor that day.
The next day, he went to the emergency room. A CT scan of his throat revealed his esophagus was badly swollen, making it difficult to swallow, the complaint said. His face was covered with petechiae caused by bleeding under the skin. He suffered bleeding from trauma to an eye.
Today, Thornton has a total blackout in memory of the events of the assault and choking, suffers from some vertigo, and post traumatic systems, according to the complaint. He is also being evaluated for an exacerbation of his underlying brain trauma.
Thornton was charged originally with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal trespass, yet all of those charges were eventually dropped. He is not being charged in municipal court on similar charges, Burrows said, in what she thought appeared to be payback from the police chief.
“Matt Smart has a long history of being retaliatory and abusive, and I was just starting to get into that when they settled,” she said. “I have video of the assault, witnesses who saw it. I have everything. But I don’t think that the city wanted to get into that.”
Sordid, all the way around.
