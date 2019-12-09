A Riddle woman accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies contacted Rheta Leanne Melvin, 36, after receiving a report that Melvin had been having sexual contact with a teenage boy in Myrtle Creek.
Melvin had been using Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, to contact the boy, and was using the platform to send sexually explicit photos and videos, according to court documents.
Eventually Melvin asked the boy if the two could meet up and have sex, according to court documents. The boy initially thought Melvin was joking, but later agreed to sneak out of his house and meet Melvin.
Melvin drove to the end of the boy's street, picked him up, and drove out South Myrtle Road where she then pulled over and had sex with the minor, according to court documents.
When deputies contacted Melvin she claimed she thought the boy was "at least 17," according to court documents. The deputy asked Melvin if having sex with kids around the age of 18 was a good idea — she said no.
Melvin told police she had sexted other young kids using Snapchat, but didn't know they were underage, either, according to court documents.
Melvin was arrested on suspicion of third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, luring a minor, and second-degree sex abuse.
She was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
