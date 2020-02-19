A pretrial hearing for a Riddle woman accused of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy has been delayed for two weeks after her attorney didn’t show up for court Tuesday morning.
Rheta Leanne Melvin, 37, is charged with first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor, third-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sodomy, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child.
Tuesday morning was supposed to be the pretrial conference for the trial scheduled for July. The defendant was there, but attorney David Terry was not. After about 10 minutes, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Bill Marshall had his staff call Terry’s office and found that the attorney was out of the country. Minutes later, Terry called the courtroom to appear by telephone. He apologized for the mix-up in scheduling and asked Marshall for a two-week continuance.
Marshall reset the hearing for 9 a.m. March 10, saying that he wanted to give every opportunity for both sides to try to resolve the case before the trial.
“I think it can be (resolved),” Terry told Marshall, and added that he had planned to file a continuance so that he would have more time to obtain additional information.
Melvin is accused of contacting the 14-year-old boy and sexting on social media before they met up for the alleged sexual encounter on Nov. 24, 2019. Melvin was arrested on Dec. 5 and is now free on $5,000 bail.
The 12-person jury trial, which is expected to go three days, is scheduled for July 14 in Marshall’s courtroom.
