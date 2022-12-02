A Roseburg woman who was providing care for an elderly woman will serve 16 months in prison after being convicted of stealing more than $73,000 of her patient's money over a two-year period.
A jury levied a guilty verdict against 67-year-old Alicia Lee Buford on Nov. 4 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Buford was sentenced Tuesday to prison time for first-degree aggravated theft and 90 days in jail on charges of computer crime and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Those sentences will be served concurrently, with credit for jail time already served. Buford will also serve three years of post-prison supervision upon completion of her sentence.
According to court records, the victim told police in 2021 that she had recently discovered a number of fraudulent charges to their bank account. A security feature built into her checking account allowed only for transfers from their savings account when the checking account balance dropped to a certain amount, and the victim told police that they believed there should have been “a significant amount more” in that account than required for the transfer.
After requesting all account statements from 2020 and 2021, the victim told police that they found more than $73,000 in fraudulent charges in that time frame, the court document stated.
Most of those charges were made with the use of a debit card that the victim said they had never used and had never activated. The victim said they received the debit card in the mail and “had not seen it in years.” Other fraudulent charges were reportedly made with forged checks out of the same account.
Officers located video surveillance from several Roseburg businesses — including two Oregon Lottery video lottery parlors — and identified Buford as the suspect.
One day before Buford's sentencing, the Douglas County District Attorney's Office filed a request for restitution in the amount of $40,947.98 for fraudulent charges between December 2020 and May 2021.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(1) comment
It’s unfortunate that she’s unlikely to ever see that restitution.
