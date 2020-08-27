Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger, who has been in the post a little over a year, has put Roseburg on notice that she intends to sue the city on several grounds, including gender discrimination, retaliation and defamation.
In an Aug. 13 letter to city officials, Messenger also leveled accusations against City Councilor Ashley Hicks, who Messenger accused of starting the legal morass with “actionable” comments and social media posts Hicks made in April.
Hicks said she first learned of Messenger’s letter Monday night, when it was discussed at the end of a city council meeting held behind closed doors in executive session.
Hicks, who has been sanctioned by the City Council and has had a number of contentious interactions with Messenger, also said she views this as another attempt by those city officials to put her in her place.
“They want to shut me up and what better way to do that than with a lawsuit,” Hicks said. “I think it’s a desperate attempt to intimidate me, and if anything, I’m looking at it as a kind of coercion or something.”
Messenger, through her Roseburg attorney Randy Rubin, sent the letter to Mayor Larry Rich, in which she spelled out her grievances and her intent to sue.
The letter said, in part: “This firm represents Nikki Messenger, the Claimant, and you are hereby notified that this letter shall serve as her formal notice that a claim for damages is and will be asserted against the City of Roseburg.
"This claim for damages is based on the City's practice of discrimination in regard to terms, conditions, and privileges of employment based on gender and retaliation which began with actionable comments and posts made by City Councilmember Ashley Hicks against Ms. Messenger on or about April 14, 2020.
"Further, Ms. Messenger intends to assert claims for damages against the City of Roseburg based on the denial of Ms. Messenger's constitutional rights and the City's deliberate publication of false information based on the City's dissemination of defamatory material.
"Ms. Messenger intends to assert claims against the City of Roseburg including, but not limited to, claims under…Common Law Defamation and Common Law False Light.”
In Oregon, if someone intends to sue a government body the law requires that they notify the body within 180 days of the incident in question, which is called a tort claim notice. Filing such a notice does not guarantee that a lawsuit will eventually be filed.
Many of the claims against the city and Hicks that are referred to in the letter remain unclear, and no one — except Hicks — who was asked to discuss Messenger’s complaints would do so.
Messenger and Rubin declined to comment, as did City Councilor Brian Prawitz and Roseburg City Attorney Jim Forrester.
Mayor Larry Rich and City Councilor Andrea Zielinski did not return phone calls seeking comment.
City Councilor Bob Cotterell also declined to discuss Messenger’s complaints. But did say he doesn’t expect the matter to affect the ability of Messenger or the city council to do their jobs.
“I see no change in how the city operates,” Cotterell said. “I worry about Nikki, but this will be her last job anyway so it doesn’t hurt that she sued the city.
“The city manager has the respect of the department heads and the employees, and Nikki is a very competent person.”
An intense meeting
Messenger has deep roots in Roseburg. She grew up in Richland, Washington, but both of her parents graduated from Roseburg High School before they moved north. She graduated in 1993 from Washington State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. She earned her professional engineering license in 2009.
Her tenure with the city dates back to 1995, when she was hired as an engineering technician. Messenger rose through the ranks of the Public Works Department early in her career. She spent a couple of years away from the city, working for Roseburg-based MAP Engineering Inc. and for Douglas County Public Works, before returning to work for the city in 2006. She was promoted to public works director in 2008.
Messenger was named interim city manager in April 2019, replacing longtime City Manager Lance Colley, who announced his retirement the previous year.
Messenger was not the City Council’s first choice to replace Colley. Initially the list of candidates had been whittled down to a man named Paul Eckert. However, Eckert abruptly withdrew from consideration when it became known that he was the subject of sexual harassment complaints during his tenure in another city administration.
Messenger was then chosen in July of last year to become the new city manager, at an annual salary of $155,000. She had her performance evaluation done in June; the City Council conducted it behind closed doors and all records of that discussion are sealed.
Hicks said the closed door meeting took a turn when Messenger said since she was being evaluated, she also had some evaluations she wanted to share. That’s when Hicks said Messenger “ambushed” her.
“She was talking about all sorts of crazy stuff,” Hicks said. “She threatened a lawsuit and I told her to go ahead and do that. It was pretty intense.
“She gets the moon and the stars from city council and then she wants to sue us because I’ve been too critical of her job performance.“
Hicks also said she thought it odd — and potentially a conflict of interest — that Rubin is representing Messenger in her legal action against the city. Hicks said about 1½ years ago she consulted with Rubin when she was considering suing the city.
“I was just sick of them harassing me all the time, demeaning me, insulting me, devaluing my comments,” Hicks said.
She ultimately decided not to sue. Now she said she has questions about Rubin representing Messenger.
“How is he allowed to take her case on when I already had a consultation with him?” Hicks said. “She could’ve picked any attorney in town, but the same one I picked to sue the city? It’s just an intimidation tactic.”
The entire matter is yet another black eye for Roseburg, Hicks said.
“It’s going to look weird for elected officials in other areas — the city manager is suing her own city? They’ll be like — ‘Why is it always Roseburg?’”
