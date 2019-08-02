Charges against the woman who was believed to have stolen a gun from an unlocked closet at Roseburg High School were almost dropped in mid-July.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Steve Hoddle filed a motion on July 10 to dismiss the charges against Hope Shaw because he thought she had died on July 4, according to court documents.
Hoddle filed a motion the following day to rescind his initial motion when he found out she had not died. Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons denied the original motion to dismiss the charges on July 12.
Shaw was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of first-degree theft after a bag filled with ammunition and a firearm were stolen on April 30 at the high school.
She was alleged to have thrown the handgun off the Washington Street bridge when police tried arresting her. Douglas County Search and Rescue located the firearm in the river the following day.
Shaw, who also goes by Hope Dir, Hope Allen and Hope Lethlean, was arrested Monday in Lane County on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and giving false information to a peace officer.
Shaw has two warrants out for her arrest in Douglas County for failure to appear in court, including a missed status check hearing in this case on July 8 and a failure to appear for a plea hearing in a separate case on July 1.
The other case in Douglas County was a second-degree theft case stemming from November 2018. Deputy District Attorney Sophia Mossberg filed a motion to dismiss those charges on July 10 because of Shaw's reported death, but she filed to rescind the dismissal on July 11. Simmons denied the motion to dismiss the charges.
It is unclear why the district attorney's office believed Shaw to be dead. Hoddle did not return a phone call from The News-Review.
