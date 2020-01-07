A Roseburg man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal in the shooting death of his friend more than two years ago after the shooting was livestreamed on the internet.
John Walker Adams, 25, was sentenced by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Bill Marshall in a packed courtroom Monday, to serve 75 months in the Oregon State Prison with 36 months post-prison supervision, a $200 fine and restitution for the funeral expenses of the victim, after a plea bargain agreement was reached more than two years after the shooting occurred.
Walker agreed to plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Josman Cereceres, of Portland, who was 23 at the time of his death on Nov. 17, 2017.
Prosecutor Steve Hoddle said the district attorney's office worked with the Cereceres family to get a plea bargain agreement in place.
"Prior to making this offer, they reached out to us that they would like an offer," Hoddle said. "We just worked with the victims to make sure justice is served."
When police responded and questioned him, Adams originally told investigators that Cereceres had shot himself.
Defense attorney David Terry said the case was closed and declared accidental, but Adams came forward and told police that he was the one that shot Cereceres.
"The Sheriff's office informed him that the case was closed and the family (of Cereceres) was notified in Texas that he was the victim of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot," Terry said.
Hoddle said investigators were able to recover a copy of the live broadcast that showed Adams loading a magazine into the pistol, pulling back the gun’s slide to load a live round into the firing chamber and placing the gun to the side of Cereceres’ head before pulling the trigger. The two he said had been drinking and joking around with the gun on the video.
In an interview with police, John Walker Adams said he and Cereceres had been drinking and livestreaming themselves on LiveMe when the shooting occurred. Adams said he picked up the pistol and the gun accidentally went off and the bullet struck Cereceres in the head, according to court documents.
"He expressed as profound a sense of remorse and acceptance of responsibility and regret that I've ever witnessed," Terry said. "The two were very dear, close friends."
Adams had no criminal history, Hoddle told the judge, and he came forward after the case had basically been closed. But Marshall said he didn't have much leeway in sentencing a Measure 11 crime.
"What we have here is an incident where the mixture of a firearm and alcohol just doesn't work," Marshall said. "And I have little discretion here based upon Oregon statutes."
Nearly 100 people — family, friends and people from his church — showed up at the sentencing and filled the courtroom, with several more waiting outside. Kecia Adams, the defendant's mother, was the only member of the audience to speak.
"We'd just like the parents (of Cereceres) to know that we have been grieving for the loss so much and we hope that at one point we are able to seek forgiveness," she said. "We'd like them to know how deeply sorry we are for their loss in this tragic accident."
John Walker Adams spoke briefly and thanked the large contingent who came to support him.
"It's overwhelming and thank you all so much, I was only able to survive the past two years of hell because of you," he said. "I'll be back soon, and I'll see you all again."
(2) comments
I want to thank the reporting of this respectful article. There are only a couple of points that I would like to clear up. First of all, I want all to know that Walker made known of the truth of the incident and wanted to publicly turn himself in BEFORE this case was known to be closed. Secondly, the video footage was made known to the prosecutor by Walker himself who told them of it and finally, my quote was to say that it is our hearts desire that the Cereceres family would find forgiveness in their hearts and resolution in that if not for Walker personally, for the accident so that their hearts may heal. Walker has sought forgiveness and is resolute in that. This has been nothing more than a tragic accident and I do hope and pray that the lesson learned here by all is that intoxication of any kind does not deem great end results. Thank you ALL for your love and support of our family and of the Cereceres family. We loved and will always love Josman. Our hearts are broken!
Comment by: Kecia Adams (Walker's mom)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.