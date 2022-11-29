The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant Saturday, putting a Roseburg woman facing multiple theft and fraud charges back in the Douglas County Jail.
Samantha Williams Craig, 34, was returned to the jail’s custody Saturday facing a number of mail and identity theft charges as well as multiple charges of computer crimes and credit card fraud.
There are currently seven open cases in circuit court relating to Craig, who first was charged with four counts of mail theft or receipt of stolen mail in September 2020. A resident in the Laurel Oaks neighborhood of Roseburg witnessed a car pull up to a mailbox and appear to take items. The resident pursued the suspect vehicle and one of the occupants reportedly tossed mail and at least one package out of the vehicle’s window.
Craig was identified as a possible suspect in the theft of mail and packages belonging to four different addresses in the area. Bail was set at $7,500, and Craig posted a $750 bond on Sept. 25, 2020, as a security for her release. That bond was forfeited to the state in February 2022 when she failed to appear at a court hearing.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 23 after Craig failed to appear in Douglas County Circuit Court for a pre-trial hearing.
Additional felony charges were filed in circuit court in February, and Craig again posted bond in the amount of $2,000 for her release in May 19. That bond was also forfeited Sept. 23, the same day the arrest warrant was issued.
A 12-person jury trial scheduled to begin Wednesday was canceled. Craig is due to appear in circuit court Dec. 2.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
