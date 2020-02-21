A 36-year-old Roseburg woman was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Feb. 14 for attempting to commit arson.
Steven “Sammy” Smeth called police around 9 p.m. April 23, to report his wife, Janie Lynn LaFleur-Smeth, set him on fire, according to court documents. Smeth and LaFleur-Smeth were married in January 2019, when she was 35 and he was 71.
He wanted to press charges for elder abuse on April 23, but was informed by police that the charges were much more serious than that.
Smeth’s right leg was severely damaged and clearly burned with third-degree burns showing, according to court documents.
The officers who responded to the home noted that Smeth’s leg “oozed large amount of fluids” in court documents. Smeth refused medical attention at the time, but later visited the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center for care.
Smeth said his wife went into a rage when she noticed another woman in the house. LaFleur-Smeth was arrested on April 26 when she was located camping near Tipton Road.
LaFleur-Smeth told police she did not intend to light the house on fire.
“What I intended to do was make it so smoky that she wasn’t really, you know, wanting to be in the room,” LaFleur-Smeth told police. “I didn’t want to catch anybody on fire, really, I didn’t want to do fire but that was the only thing I thought about ... smoke her out.”
There were five people living on the property, in three different living spaces. In addition to Smeth, there were two other people inside the main house when the fire started.
LaFleur-Smeth was charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person for which she received 180 days in county jail each. She received credit for time served and the sentences will run concurrent to all other sentences.
Police officers asked LaFleur-Smith what she thought should happen to someone who lights a house on fire, to which she responded, “Well it’s my home and you know since I am not in my right mind because I feel like I am just ... being mentally harmed, I feel like I should get a chance you know, and not get charged with anything because it was really an accident and I was not thinking straight,” according to court documents.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini recommended LaFleur-Smeth undergo mental health treatment during her incarceration and during her 36 months of post-prison supervision.
An officer went to the home on a restraining order violation a few weeks before the fire when LaFleur-Smeth made a comment that she wanted to burn down the home, according to court documents.
“Yeah that doesn’t look very good does it,” LaFleur-Smeth told police at the time, according to court documents.
Throughout her legal process, LaFleur-Smeth sent several letters to Ambrosini about wanting a mental evaluation, being mistreated in jail, fearing for her life and receiving hate mail from Smeth. LaFleur-Smeth also indicated that she had been receiving mental health treatment and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.
The court proceedings for LaFleur-Smeth were briefly halted when another case involving the couple went to trial.
Smeth had been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person in August 2018, when he allegedly fired a weapon into the air inside the home when he was arguing with LaFleur-Smeth, prior to their marriage, about “not ‘putting out’ in a sexual manner in exchange for staying there” and he fired the weapon as a “power trip,” according to court documents.
Smeth went to trial in July 2019, which resulted in a mistrial. A new trial has been scheduled to start on July 17.
Smeth filed for divorce in November 2019, which is scheduled to go before a judge on July 24.
