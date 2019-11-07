A Roseburg woman is suing Walmart for $550,000 after allegedly slipping on spilled sugar in 2017, according to documents filed with the Douglas County Circuit Court on Monday.
Regina Trent, the plaintiff, claims that on Nov. 4, 2017, she was shopping at the Roseburg Walmart when she slipped on sugar that had been spilled in the checkout area.
Trent "fell violently to the floor," the lawsuit said, giving her a concussion, injuries to her neck, back and knees, and aggravating an area where she had undergone spinal fusion surgery.
The lawsuit alleges that at least one of the store's employees knew that the sugar had been spilled, but did not take action to alert customers, clean up the spill, or close the checkstand until the alleged hazard could be removed.
Trent, a Roseburg resident and a self-proclaimed longtime customer of the store, is suing for $250,000 in economic damages and $300,000 for noneconomic damages.
"We want all of our customers to have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience and we have processes in place to help prevent accidents," a spokesman for Walmart said in an email Wednesday afternoon. "We will review the complaint and respond with the court as appropriate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.