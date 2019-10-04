A Salem area man was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Douglas County judge this week after he was convicted on drug charges.
Walter Mauricio Hernandez, 43, was found guilty after a two-day trial on Sept. 6 in Douglas County Circuit Court for methamphetamine delivery and possession and heroin possession.
During the investigation, Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detectives learned that Hernandez had recently arrived in Roseburg from Southern California. Roseburg Police Department’s drug detection K-9 Trapper alerted police to possible illegal controlled substances. Detectives searched the vehicle and found a backpack in the trunk belonging to Hernandez.
The backpack contained approximately 1.3 pounds of heroin valued at over $93,000 and 4.6 pounds of methamphetamine valued at over $63,000.
At sentencing, the court found the degree of harm, based on the large quantities of meth and heroin being delivered by Hernandez was much greater than a typical offense. And at the time of the crimes in Douglas County, Hernandez was wanted by Marion County on several open cases that included charges for delivery of methamphetamine and heroin, conspiracy to commit delivery of meth, and delivery of meth and heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.
Because of the criminal history, Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons found that Hernandez demonstrated a disregard for laws and the inability to be deterred from committing new crimes.
On Tuesday, Simmons sentenced Hernandez to 132 months in prison for each conviction of delivery, and 30 days each on the two possession charges, with time to be served concurrently.
Hernandez also must serve 36 months of post-prison supervision.
