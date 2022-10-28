A second California man has been sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison in relation to a 2020 drug smuggling arrest enforced by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
Jack Scott Lewis, 36, of Los Angeles, received his sentence this week after he was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020, along with 56-year-old Michael Panoosi in a suspected methamphetamine and heroin transport near Glendale.
Panoosi was sentenced in June to 210 months in federal prison for his role in the suspected transport of the drugs.
According to court documents, detectives, deputies and Roseburg Police Department K-9 Trapper discovered nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin believed to be destined for Douglas County as well as neighboring counties.
Authorities reported seizing 46.5 pounds of meth, 1.4 pounds of heroin and multiple firearms.
All three occupants of the vehicle had addresses from the greater Los Angeles area.
Trapper alerted on the vehicle near the front passenger side headlight, and investigators began executing a signed search warrant on the vehicle. Detectives discovered a broken meth pipe and meth residue in the back seat, where Panoosi was a passenger. While inspecting the vehicle’s trunk, a backpack containing firearms and another backpack containing meth were seized.
Under the hood of the vehicle near the passenger headlight, detectives discovered 20 balloons of heroin totaling 580 grams.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.