The sentencing of a Roseburg man accused of 54 sex crimes has been set over for the fourth time in the last six months.
Gary Lloyd McConkey Jr., 43, is charged with 18 counts of first-degree sodomy, 13 counts of incest, 12 counts of first-degree sex abuse and 11 counts of first-degree rape. The crimes — laid out in a 20-page Douglas County Circuit Court indictment filed Jan. 15 — are alleged to have been committed against a female family member from when the victim was younger than 16 into adulthood.
McConkey appeared in person with defense attorney Andrew Johnson in Judge William Marshall's courtroom Wednesday morning for a fourth plea and sentencing hearing. Shortly after McConkey entered the courtroom, Johnson asked that the courtroom be cleared so that he could speak privately with his client.
Five minutes later, Johnson entered the hallway and approached Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichman, saying, "Gary went sideways, we've got to set this over."
Once the court was back in session, Johnson requested that due to the "significant, significant prison sentence" expected for McConkey, the sentencing be held over once again. McConkey's plea and sentencing had already been postponed on May 10, June 10 and July 12.
A new plea and sentencing hearing is now scheduled before Judge Frances Burge at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 22.
