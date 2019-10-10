A sex abuse trial in Douglas County Circuit Court for a man already serving time for a conviction in Josephine County, has been postponed.
Otis Darrell Huey, 52, of Grants Pass, is accused of 23 counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration involving females under 14 years old in Douglas County during a period between June 1, 2003 and June 1, 2008.
Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson granted a motion brought by defense attorney Eric Swallow that claimed that the charges filed by the district attorney were not specific enough.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Jodee Jackson will have 30 days to file a new indictment.
Johnson ruled that the indictment was not specific enough and the 12-person jury trial which was scheduled for Nov. 12, will be reset after the the new indictment is filed by the prosecution.
Huey is already serving a 12½ year prison term for sexually abusing a minor in Josephine County. He was found guilty by a Grants Pass jury in May, on four counts of first degree felony sex abuse for incidents that occurred between March 2009 and March 2016.
