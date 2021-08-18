The long-awaited sobering center, which is intended as a safe alternative to jail or the hospital for severely inebriated individuals, has finally opened at 251 NE Patterson St., off of Diamond Lake Boulevard and about 3 miles east of downtown.
The center opened Friday and has had about a half-dozen individuals taken there so far, said Jerry O’Sullivan, chief of regional business operations at Adapt, which runs the center.
The Roseburg center is modeled after a similar one that has been in operation in Grants Pass for about four years. It currently has eight cells but has room to add more if it is determined they are needed. The 8-foot-by-10-foot cells are sparse but sturdy — each contains a sink and toilet unit as well as a mattress. They are made from metal and reinforced with plywood.
There is a ventilation system that circulates the air in the cells and slats in the metal doors to provide drinks or snacks and allow the staff to take the individual’s vital signs. There is also a surveillance camera in the rooms and a narrow window in the doors, looking out into a hallway.
“The idea is that they are able to safely rest without falling,” O’Sullivan said.
Plans for the Sobering center have been in the works for several years. The center is intended to ease crowding at the jail and get people with alcohol and substance abuse problems — especially those who are picked up by police repeatedly for public intoxication — services such as counseling.
The center is also intended to provide a safe place to sober up, help first-time offenders avoid a criminal record and offer peer counseling and referrals for treatment.
Reducing the burden on the local hospital is especially critical now, with the explosion of COVID-19 cases recently, said Adapt CEO Dr. Gregory Brigham.
“The opening of this facility during the tragic spike in COVID infections is fortunate as it will provide much-needed relief to (CHI Mercy Medical Center) where some of these individuals would go if the sobering center were not available,” Brigham said.
The trained staff conducts intake examinations to make sure the person is healthy enough to spend time alone in the cell. The staff also conducts reviews to assess the needs of the individuals brought in and try and find them resources to help, such as drug, alcohol or mental health counseling.
Those taken to the center can stay up to 24 hours. Transportation back to their homes will be provided if necessary, O’Sullivan said.
“We don’t want to be a burden on the neighborhood,” he said.
The scope and design of the sobering center has changed a couple of times, largely due to concerns over cost, O’Sullivan said.
Adapt purchased the site at 3005 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. and initially planned to put the center in an abandoned warehouse there. But the costs of converting the warehouse penciled out too high, O’Sullivan said, so the agency looked for alternatives.
Adapt considered building a center, but that also was deemed too expensive, he said. Adapt finally settled on using converted shipping containers purchased from a company in Oregon City.
Each shipping container is 8-feet-by-40-feet. In addition to the cells, there is a small reception area, a laundry room, a staff bathroom and one for those taken to the center that includes a shower, and office space.
The center received $500,000 in grants from the state, and also has financial commitments from Roseburg, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Winston. Additionally, Umpqua Health Alliance provided $100,000 toward construction and more for operating costs. Douglas County has also provided funding.
Adapt said it anticipates the annual costs for operating the sobering center will be about $350,000.
“We are grateful for the community support that made the sobering center possible,” Brigham said. “This center will provide an opportunity for persons with addictions to begin a recovery process, and will improve the safety and quality of life for the individuals served and for our entire community.”
(1) comment
Is that the place where the woman went out of control a couple of days ago and tore stuff up?
