Attorneys for Tristan Ray Stanton have filed motions for a change of venue and a change of judge in a challenge of the convicted sex offenders sentence.
Stanton, 35, was tried and convicted of multiple sex crimes against juvenile victims and sentenced to 275 years in prison in June 2021.
William A. Reiter and Carol A. McMurry, who are representing Stanton’s appeal of his sentence, filed for change of venue in February, saying the amount of media coverage locally and nationally — largely due to the length of his sentence — would make it difficult to select an impartial jury in Douglas County.
“The above case received both local and national press coverage both prior and after trial. The press coverage after the trial was primarily focused on Mr. Stanton guilt and length prison sentence,” the Feb. 17 motion reads. “Although press coverage was national, the local press coverage was greater and highly prejudicial to Mr. Stanton.
“The prejudice that Mr. Stanton has suffered cannot be corrected through voire dire in this county due to the extensive press coverage without highlighting the reason for the prejudice. The possibility of a fair and less likelihood of prejudice to Mr. Stanton would exist in another county.”
In addition to the motion to move Stanton’s appeal to another county, his representation has also asked that Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons, who handed out Stanton’s sentence, be removed from hearing the appeal and potential retrying of Stanton’s case.
A memorandum in support of Simmons’ removal as the presiding judge in the new trial cites “an appearance of bias against defendant.”
“This apparent bias violates Defendant’s due process rights which guarantees a right to a fair and impartial trial,” the memorandum states. “In addition, this apparent bias violates Defendant’s statutory rights.”
The memorandum cites in its argument a quote from Simmons printed in The News-Review upon Stanton’s original sentencing: “I work very hard to find a place to work encouragement into my sentences but there is absolutely nothing in this case that I find redeeming,” Simmons said prior to delivering her sentence. “There is nothing I can say to (the victims) or say to you that can make anything better. There was nothing good that came of this.”
The memorandum’s argument contends that Simmons’ comments from the bench “would lead a reasonable person to believe that the Judge Simmons has an apparent bias against Defendant.”
Pretrial motions are currently scheduled for late July. A 12-person jury trial has been set to begin Sept. 6.
