The Oregon State Bar has asked the state’s Supreme Court to issue an “emergency suspension” of a Sutherlin-based attorney who is alleged to have been taking clients despite already having a suspended law license.
In an Aug. 19 email to The News-Review, Oregon State Bar spokesperson Kateri Walsh wrote that the bar has asked for additional sanctions against Louis Paul Marcanti, an attorney based in Sutherlin who is listed as the president and owner of Stumptown Law Group P.C., a firm which is currently listed as “inactive” according to the state bar.
Marcanti’s license to practice law in Oregon was suspended in October 2021, although he is alleged to have continued to represent clients in legal matters despite not having a valid license.
In a legal document sent to clients believed to be actively represented by Marcanti, Matthew S. Coombs, Assistant Disciplinary Counsel for the state bar, wrote the following:
“I am writing to notify you that Louis Marcanti, an attorney who has recently performed legal work on your behalf, is currently suspended with the Oregon State Bar and therefore is prohibited from representing you or others ... Court records indicate that Mr. Marcanti is or was continuing to act as your attorney despite his suspended status and without valid malpractice insurance. We strongly recommend you seek the advice of another attorney who can represent your interest in any pending legal matters.”
Records show that Marcanti, 39, received his law license in 2018 and founded Stumptown Law Group P.C. in November of that year. The firm’s law license was suspended Jan. 16, 2020, before being reinstated April 9, 2020. A second suspension — or “administrative dissolution” — was issued March 4, 2021, but reinstated on July 6 of the same year. The most recent dissolution was issued Jan. 13 and has yet to be resolved.
The Oregon Supreme Court has issued four “emergency suspensions” since 2019, and Marcanti’s is the second requested this year. The Oregon State Bar has approximately 15,000 members.
In a letter to the Oregon State Bar’s disciplinary counsel, Marcanti cited a number of personal issues, including long-haul effects from the COVID-19 coronavirus and personal losses in his plea to regain his status to practice law in Oregon.
Marcanti’s struggle began in June when Columbia Bank informed the Oregon State Bar of overdraft and insufficient fund issues with the lawyer’s attorney trust account, a special account where client funds are intended to be kept separate from a lawyer’s personal and business assets. It was later found that Marcanti may have been mixing client funds with his own, according to Oregon State Bar records.
Court records show that Marcanti is an attorney of record in four proceedings in the circuit court system, including two wrongful death tort claims filed in the past two months in Marion County.
In a claim filed July 19, Marcanti remains listed as the attorney for the plaintiffs as The Marcanti Law Firm, LLC, with a Sutherlin mailing address. Marcanti has been temporarily removed as plaintiff representation in another wrongful death tort filed in Marion County Circuit Court Aug. 8.
A representative of the Oregon State Bar confirmed Marcanti’s law license was suspended as of Thursday morning.
Marcanti could not be reached for comment.
