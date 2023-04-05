A Roseburg man accused of multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, was granted a conditional release by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons on Feb. 27.
John Paul Kliestik, 40, was indicted in September 2021 on charges including five counts of attempting to commit murder or aggravated murder.
Kliestik, who previously had been evaluated by the Oregon State Hospital in Salem, was granted his conditional release March 6. Among the conditions of that release were that Kliestik avoid any form of intoxicants and actively participate in a treatment program.
However, in a span of three days, a Douglas County probation officer reportedly saw Kliestik being "loud and obnoxious" on March 27 in a parking lot adjacent to Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Stewart Park, and in a motion to revoke Kliestik's conditional release, the probation officer stated that information indicated Kliestik had "propositioned two visiting parents to come to his house after the baseball game."
Two days later, on March 29, the same probation officer was alerted by multiple game attendees to Kliestik sitting in the stands with plastic bag with "fruity" alcoholic beverages. As the probation officer explained the situation to Kliestik and how he was violating the conditions of the release agreement, the officer wrote that "Mr. Kliestik became visibly angry, looked at me with wide eyes and stated 'This is between you and me.'"
Kliestik was returned Tuesday to the custody of Douglas County Corrections.
On Sept 11, 2021, Roseburg police were called to a home at 1361 SE Magnolia St. to a report of a man — later identified as Kliestik — attempting to set the home on fire with his parents trapped inside.
Police reportedly arrived to see that debris had been set on fire atop a five-gallon propane tank within the home. While one officer attempted to enter the home through the front door, two others attempted to enter through an alternative entrance, a court document stated.
When the first officer breached the front door, he could see debris burning on top of the propane tank. As the two officers entered through the secondary entrance, they encountered Kliestik at the top of a staircase.
Kliestik reportedly threw a television down the stairs, striking one of the officers. The other officer fired at Kliestik to alleviate the threat. Kliestik was struck in his right leg, and another officer applied a tourniquet in an attempt to slow the bleeding once he had been handcuffed.
According to a statement from Kliestik’s father, Kliestik had been drinking throughout the day and “became violent, as is common.” Kliestik’s parents left the home, considering a motel room for their safety but decided against it, concerned about what Kliestik might do to their home or himself.
The father called Kliestik and “made a deal with John that they would lock themselves in their room and John could stay in the rest of the residence,” the court document stated. Once in their room, the father barricaded the door to prevent Kliestik from entering, and when he tried, the barricade held firm. It was then that Kliestik reportedly began lighting fires inside the home.
A hearing on the motion to revoke Kliestik's conditional release had not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning. A three-day trial for Kliestik had been scheduled to begin Nov. 7.
