The man who walked into the Sutherlin Domino's Pizza location weilding a shotgun has been sentenced to 90 months in prison through a plea agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
William Bailey Cutshall, 54, was sentenced Friday after voluntarily entering a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree robbery as well as two counts of unlawful use of a weapon after pointing the shotgun at two separate employees inside the store, one of which was out of the surveillance camera's view.
Cutshall got away with $91, meaning his sentence equates to stealing $1 per month during his prison sentence.
Shawn McDaniel, who served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, happened to be the person manning the counter when Cutshall entered the restaurant.
“When it first was happening, I honestly thought it was a joke,” said McDaniel, who had been on the job for two weeks. “He came through the door, I did the typical ‘Welcome to Domino’s’ greeting and saw the gun.
“I walked around the counter and said, ‘Are you serious?’ He said, ‘Yeah I’m (expletive) serious. Give me the money.”
Surveillance video from the back of the restaurant at 779 West Central Avenue shows Cutshall enter the store and rest the barrel of the gun near the edge of the counter, pointed directly at McDaniel.
“When he shows me the gun, I can see there’s blue painter’s tape on the buttstock and around the barrel,” McDaniel said. “I thought it was a prank.”
McDaniel soon realized that this wasn’t a rookie hazing incident, and his military training kicked in.
The 33-year-old McDaniel served eight years in the United States Marine Corps specializing in artillery and served one deployment in Iraq. Having a gun pointed at him wasn’t anything new, although he was exceedingly aware of the inherent danger.
There were 10 Domino’s employees in the store at the time Cutshall entered. On the surveillance video, only three are visible: McDaniel at the front counter, delivery driver Donald Smith in the back room and, after the robber leaves with the money, Eric Skarlew is seen running from the back of the store to see which direction the suspect was leaving.
“It wasn’t until I was pointed at that I realized it was real,” McDaniel, a father of four, said after the robbery. “My whole family flashed before my eyes. Then and there, my military instincts kicked in.
“I didn’t want somebody to get killed by me trying to be a hero.”
Cutshall's suspected accomplice, a 36-year-old California woman, was not charged in the case.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
