A lawsuit brought by a Eugene towing company against the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and a rival Eugene towing company has been partially resolved.
But it’s not over yet.
Crockett’s Interstate Towing and Transport Services alleges the sheriff’s office has intentionally interfered with its business.
Crockett’s owner Tim Baumgartner said customers who have been in accidents in North Douglas County and called his company for a tow have subsequently been directed by sheriff’s deputies to choose a different towing company from a roster maintained by OSP.
Crockett’s filed the lawsuit against state and county police in Douglas County Circuit Court in March 2019.
The court dismissed the case against the sheriff’s office in April of this year, but Crockett’s has filed an appeal of that decision.
Baumgartner said his company and the sheriff’s office are working on a settlement agreement. He said he expects to receive a minimal payment, but said he’s not in it for the money.
“Frankly what I’m doing this for is to keep people from getting ripped off and then to have the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office square things away. You can’t tell people you can’t call who you want. I mean that’s what it boils down to,” he said.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment about the case, saying it does not comment on pending or active litigation.
Baumgartner said he tried for about five years to work out the problem with police and even reached out to the governor to no avail.
“It really sucks that it has to come down to a lawsuit,” Baumgartner said.
The case was reassigned to Lane County Circuit Judge Suzanne Chanti, and rival company Puddle Jumper Towing, Recovery & Auto Transport was eventually brought in as an additional defendant.
Puddle Jumper was on the state’s list, but Baumgartner said Thursday that Crockett’s could arrive on the scene more quickly than its competitor and offer cheaper towing service.
On July 6, Chanti dismissed the company’s complaint against Puddle Jumper. Puddle Jumper successfully argued that it has no control over the way police maintain towing company lists or advise crash victims.
In court documents, Puddle Jumper also alleged Baumgartner made “disturbing and violent threats” to the company and its employees.
Puddle Jumper’s attorney Bruce Moore of Eugene said Thursday his client was “extremely disappointed in being joined into a baseless lawsuit.”
“It appears that the sole reason that Puddle Jumpers was joined into the case was because they were a competitor,” Moore said. “Puddle Jumpers views this outcome as vindication of its position that the courts should not be used for a competitive advantage.”
He said Puddle Jumpers will continue to offer quality towing services to benefit the community it serves.
Baumgartner said he never wanted to pull Puddle Jumpers into the case anyway. He asserted the judge had recommended it.
His company’s lawsuit against OSP is still ongoing.
