The trial that was scheduled to start next Tuesday for a Reedsport school bus driver accused of attacking multiple women and sexually abusing them in secluded areas along Highway 101 in Lane and Douglas counties, has been postponed.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Bill Marshall denied bail in a hearing Monday morning, for 64-year-old Edward Spalione of Reedsport. He was arrested May 4, 2019, and charged with first degree kidnapping, two counts of first degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of menacing and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The crimes are alleged to have happened on Aug. 16 and Aug. 28 at Sparrow Park Road along Highway 101 and at the Taylor Dunes Trailhead near the Carter Lake Campground at Gardiner, but investigators are looking into other incidents in the same area and same time period
The Coos Bay World reported that Spalione worked for Lewis Transportation, the Reedsport School District’s contracted bus company, for about nine years.
The trial was originally set for July 21 but will have to be rescheduled. Judge Marshall is expected to set a new date at a hearing next Tuesday.
