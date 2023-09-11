Uriah James Carleton will not face a jury of his peers on Oct. 10, due to a scheduling conflict with a key witness for the defense.
Defense attorney Brook Reinhard filed a motion to change the order of the witness, so the defense's crime scene expert could testify during the first week of trial — when the state is scheduled to make its case.
Douglas County Chief Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann argued allowing this witness at that time in the trial would harm the state's case. She said the families of the victims do not want to move the trial, but said it is a "necessary evil" to make the best case.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Steve Hoddle asked both parties to reach out to their witnesses for availability. A new trial date will be set during a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Carleton is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants, stemming from his alleged involvement in the deaths of Janeva and Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman on the night of Aug. 16, 2022.
According to a probable cause affidavit a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy found debris in the road during a transport around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, and then noticed two bodies — neither of them had a pulse at the time. He then located a car over the embankment with two men inside — one dead due to major injuries, the other alive with a seatbelt on. The deputy noticed an 18-pack of Keystone and Coors light beer in the backseat of the car.
The driver of the car, Carleton, was taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center for treatment. A medical blood draw indicated Carleton had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.125, according to the affidavit. A blood draw obtained with a search warrant approximately six hours after the crash, indicated an alcohol level of 0.024, according to the report.
The state has more than 60 witnesses on its side, according to Reinhard. Hoddle and Eichmann both agreed that it would be unlikely that the state's case would be made by the end of the first week of trial due to the extensive witness list.
Reinhard said the defense's witness came to four conclusions that will be the key to his case, but that a conflict in schedule prohibits his witness from appearing in court after Oct. 13. Eichmann suggested the witness appear via video, but Reinhard said that would weaken his case.
Reinhard filed two additional motions that have yet to be discussed in court: one asking for a hearing regarding the admissibility of evidence, another asking those wearing shirts eulogizing the three persons be excluded from the trial.
Reinhard indicated that he would also file a motion for release, if the trial was postponed from the October dates.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
