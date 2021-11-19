The criminal trial of James W. Millegan, who made headlines with his two sons here this year in connection with plans to build a sprawling, $120 million equestrian center near Oakland, has been postponed.
Millegan, along with sons Quinn and Drew Millegan, have won initial county approval for their Pegasus Equestrian Resort & Venue, slated for over 2,800 acres near Metz Hill Road west of Interstate 5. Drew and Quinn Millegan are the owners of the proposed development. Their company, Millegan Brothers LLC, is based in McMinnville.
James W. Millegan is listed as an advisor on the project, but he is a large presence as the family pushes forward with Pegasus. He is the director of business development for Pegasus and has often been the one pitching the project during public presentations and interviews with the media.
The proposed development is grandiose. Plans call for five indoor arenas, outdoor grass and sand arenas, a dedicated combined driving course, an equestrian cross-country course and four full-size grass polo fields for equestrian competitions. The project also features a $35 million, 150-room hotel resort and spa facility with restaurants, meeting rooms and convention facilities.
However, James Millegan has some serious legal issues he is dealing with that could ultimately prevent him from hands-on involvement in the Pegasus project.
Millegan, 64, has been in the securities industry for 40 years and formerly owned and operated J.W. Millegan, Inc., a commission-based investment advisory business serving clients primarily in Portland and Salem. In 2016, Millegan shut down the firm. He filed for bankruptcy the following year.
In November 2019, Millegan was hit with a 13-count indictment filed in federal court charging him with investment fraud and tax evasion. Millegan was accused of something called churning, which involves buying and selling securities for clients’ accounts in order to generate bogus commissions.
Federal authorities said Millegan generated more than $2.5 million in trading commissions while he cost investors more than $4.3 million in unrealized investment gains. The case was investigated by the FBI and the IRS criminal investigation division, and at one point federal officials raided his house at gunpoint and took his client files.
Millegan also is accused of not paying more than $3.3 million in taxes between July 2006 and September 2016. Authorities said he transferred funds to hidden bank accounts and filed false financial statements to conceal millions of dollars in commissions.
The case was scheduled to go to trial in October, but it got postponed. A new trial date has been set for April in U.S. District Court in Portland.
In an interview earlier this year, Millegan said he had been advised by his attorney not to discuss his case. He did acknowledge owing $1 million in taxes — not the $3.3 million the IRS claims — but said that in itself is not a crime.
Millegan also said he expected to be fully exonerated.
“I pleaded not guilty and I will win,” he said in the earlier interview. “I have never in my 40 years in the financial field been charged with a security violation, I’ve never been sued or anything. That should tell you something. A lot of people get accused that are innocent.”
(1) comment
"I have never in my 40 years in the financial field been charged with a security violation, I’ve never been sued or anything."
Yeah, well, that's over....
These folks want to build an equestrian spa. And they have started with the horse... uh, I'm gonna say, road apples.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.