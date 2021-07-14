The trial of a man who is accused of stealing 30 acres from an Elkton woman has been postponed to give defense attorneys more time to prepare their case.
The trial for Tyrone Curtis Powell was supposed to begin next Tuesday. Powell, 41, is accused of five felonies in connection with the purported theft, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury. He also faces one misdemeanor charge of initiating a false report.
Authorities say Powell stole the land from Janet Grosz, 66.
Grosz said when she met Powell in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. Grosz, a widowed, retired nurse, agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
But authorities now say that nothing Powell said was truthful. The veterans housing project he proposed was fiction and instead of using 3 acres of Grosz’s ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, authorities said.
They also said Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said. Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
Grosz filed a civil complaint against Powell to get her land back. That case was resolved June 30 when Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen E. Johnson approved a motion from Grosz’s attorney in which he argued that the civil complaint Grosz filed against Powell should be upheld because the facts overwhelmingly support it.
“It looks like we got it done,” Grosz, 66, said immediately after the judge’s ruling.
On Monday, Powell was in court again, this time with his court-appointed criminal defense attorneys, who asked Judge William Marshall for more time to prepare for the case. Attorney Gina Marie Stewart said she needed more time to go through more than 500 pages of documents in the case, including 100 she had received that day.
“The defense is not prepared, we have more investigating to do,” Stewart said.
Stewart also told the judge that she needed more time to bring down to the trial a key witness who lives in Ketchikan, Alaska. Judge Marshall agreed with Stewart’s request for a continuance and set a new trial date for Dec. 7.
