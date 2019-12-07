A trial has been set for next April for a Happy Valley man accused of multiple counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Wayne Bray, 52, was arrested March 6 at a home in Happy Valley west of the Green District.
Bray was charged with two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree and unlawful possession of meth.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge set April 1, 2020, for the start of what is expected to be a three-day trial for Bray, who has a history of child sexual abuse and making child pornography.
The probable cause affidavit stated that Bray told the arresting deputy that he had served 23 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Bray was serving a sentence from Douglas County for a 1995 conviction using a child in display of sexual conduct and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, when he was charged with hacking into a computer in the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario in 2001 downloading at least 22 pornographic images of children.
The East Oregonian newspaper in Pendleton reported that in May 2017, after he had been released from prison, the Umatilla County District Attorney’s office indicted Bray on 22 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one charges of supplying contraband alleging that those crimes took place in December 2014.
