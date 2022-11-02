A trial has been set for March 2023 in a slander lawsuit filed by a former Umpqua Community College student against the college, in which the student claims they were falsely accused of intravenous drug use while pregnant.
The complaint for slander was filed on Dec. 14, 2020 in the Douglas County Circuit Court. The plaintiff, Alicia Lozeau, of Coos Bay, is being represented by Roseburg law firm Dole Coalwell.
The trial, which will be heard by a 12-person jury and Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini, is expected to last from March 7-9.
The complaint alleges that while attending a phlebotomy class at the college in the winter of 2020, a classmate noticed scarring on Lozeau’s arms, who was “visibly pregnant” at the time. In response, two unidentified instructors forced Lozeau to expose her arms to the entire class in order to tell whether the scars were a result of drug use, according to the complaint.
The suit further alleges that following the classroom incident, Judy Ode, the college’s coordinator for public health and safety, reached out to representatives from the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua and Siusalw Indians — which Lozeau is a member of — to inform them of Lozeau’s issues with drugs, according to court documents. Lozeau was unaware of this phone call and claims Ode lied to the tribe since she was not using drugs, according to the complaint. She would later learn about Ode’s statement to the tribe in March of 2021.
While in labor, Lozeau was surprised after employees from the Oregon Department of Human Services arrived at the hospital. Human Services proceeded to harass Lozeau into providing a sample for a drug test, and proceeded to interrogate her about her drug history, according to the complaint.
Lozeau claims that because of Ode’s false accusations of using illegal drugs while pregnant, she was subjected to “hatred, contempt or ridicule” and that her reputation was negatively affected.
A motion filed on behalf of Lozeau in August asked that Department of Human Services documents received by Lozeau contain redactions to all references pertaining to the reporting party. In the motion, Lozeau’s counsel wrote that, “Unless and until DHS agrees to submit that information unredacted, Plaintiff will be unable to verify the identity of the person who slandered her.”
Lozeau is seeking $250,000 in damages, with additional sums for costs and disbursements.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
