The trial for a Reedsport man accused of attacking two women and sexually abusing them in secluded areas along Highway 101 in western Douglas County, has been rescheduled for October.
Edward Spalione, 64, will face more than a dozen charges for the two alleged attacks, in what is expected to be a two-week trial beginning Oct. 20 in Judge Bill Marshall’s Douglas County Circuit Courtroom.
Spalione has been held in the Douglas County Jail since he was arrested May 4, 2019. He is charged with first degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of menacing and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators said the crimes are alleged to have happened on Aug. 16 and Aug. 28 at Sparrow Park Road along Highway 101 and at the Taylor Dunes Trailhead near the Carter Lake Campground at Gardiner in Western Douglas County. Investigators are looking into several other similar incidents during the same time period along Highway 101 in both Douglas and Lane counties.
Spalione was a bus driver for Lewis Transportation, the Reedsport School District’s contracted bus company, for about nine years.
