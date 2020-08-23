On Aug. 12, Douglas County Circuit Court held its first jury trial since March 15, when the courts came under the COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people that could be in a courtroom.
Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters issued an original order on March 16, postponing most trials and hearings and limiting in-person access inside each courthouse. She followed with additional orders.
“She followed that up with another order and we basically had to shut things down, and now we’re trying to gear back up,” said Tom Maxwell, trial court administrator for Douglas County.
Maxwell said there is a big backlog of cases and it will take time to catch up.
“Many case types have been delayed,” Maxwell said. “We pushed back what we could because COVID has lasted longer than most people, including us, thought that it would be around. We implemented many things to try to protect people and staff.”
Maxwell said the courts conducted remote hearings and appearances with attorneys and the public by phone-ins for drug court, mental health court and dependency hearings. For cases that take longer, video appearances were set up.
Maxwell said rescheduling some cases multiple times and a sharp reduction of hours has proved to be a significant impact for the 40 court employees at the Douglas County Courthouse.
“In March, we started implementing a shift process where we got about half of our staff out of the building and ran on half staff,” Maxwell said. “So that made a lighter workload.”
Maxwell divided the employees into two shifts, so if one group got infected, he would still have the other group to conduct business. At one time, he said about 20% of the staff was working from home.
Because of the CARES Act, unemployment benefits helped court staff to survive extensive and continuous furloughs. Shifting half of the staff to unpaid leave in June and the other half in July allowed Maxwell more flexibility in making necessary budget cuts.
“We did everything we could to be conservative to try to save money, now we’re back with most of the staff here,” Maxwell said.
The impact on the public is that cases aren’t progressing at a normal pace.
The courts have started with a limited number of jury trials, but it’s brought up another set of challenges to be able to seat a 12-person jury and still follow the social distancing rules.
Douglas County Presiding Judge Bill Marshall said the courts had been doing only non-jury trials where the judge would hear the case and determine.
“We’ve avoided for some period of time bringing jurors into the courthouse,” Marshall said. “We looked at our local COVID-19 cases and made a determination that we could with appropriate cautions, bring jurors back into the courthouse.”
Picking the jury and being able to meet all the COVID restrictions has been another of many challenges the courts have had to deal with. When potential jurors come in, the courtrooms and jury assembly rooms are marked off so people stay 6 feet apart. But in the courtroom, they are not able to seat a 12-person jury in the jury box and can’t have nearly as many people in the courtroom. Normally, sometimes 20 or more potential jurors might be in a courtroom at time during the selection process.
“The big challenge is jury selection because we bring in so many people,” Maxwell said. “Once the jury is picked, they will fit in the courtroom, but it doesn’t leave much room for the public.”
If someone is called for jury duty and has any kind of symptoms or are high risk, the court is being lenient in allowing people to reschedule to a time when there is less risk. If someone is concerned, no doctor’s note is necessary to get excused.
Marshall says the District Attorney’s office is examining each case to see if plea-bargain offers are appropriate to settle a case out of court. He said cases that don’t get resolved will go to trial.
“We intend to do that as quickly as we can,” Marshall said.
Marshall said the Legislature has extended the time someone can be held for a violent offense, so accused violent offenders and others who are considered at-risk are able to be kept in custody longer until a trial can be held.
Coronavirus restrictions have presented another concern for defense attorneys.
Dan Bouck, director of the Umpqua Valley Public Defender’s office, said he is concerned that leniency for jury candidates, who are considered vulnerable, could eliminate a large section of Douglas County — especially the older population. Bouck said anyone who refuses to wear a mask is also excluded.
Bouck is afraid the court may not be able to get an accurate cross-section of the community.
“The law requires a valid cross-section of the community, not just those willing,” Bouck said. “That can skew the jury pool because we’re not getting, potentially, older jurors or certain types of jurors that are going to be excluded. We’re just not getting what we’re supposed to have, and that’s a little bit of everybody.”
“The age difference has probably been the biggest impact because, normally, we have a lot of people that are older on our juries,” Maxwell said. “But I have to say, we really haven’t had that many people asking to be excused, so I don’t think it’s as big of impact as it could be.”
The courtrooms are sanitized regularly, and some judges have inserted a desk away from their bench so witnesses can be separated farther from the judge. Attorneys’ tables have been moved farther apart and masks are mandatory for both public and staff.
“The shutting of the door and then slowly coming back, I don’t know which has been more difficult,” Maxwell said. “In some ways all of a sudden the world changed overnight for us, but the reopening and determining what to reopen and how to schedule it has been a difficult thing.”
