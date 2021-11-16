Tyrone Powell missed a court hearing Monday, prompting the judge in the case to issue a warrant for his arrest and casting doubt on whether Powell’s trial, scheduled to begin Dec. 7, will actually take place.
Powell, 41, is charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported theft of land from an Elkton woman. He also faces one misdemeanor charge of initiating a false report.
In a brief court hearing Monday, Powell’s court-appointed attorney said she did now know where her client was. Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall then issued an arrest warrant for Powell.
Powell was arrested on Feb. 26, and bail was initially set at $300,000. He was released from the Douglas County Jail on March 31 without having to post any bail, despite the fact that authorities said Powell is a longtime con artist who repeatedly created fake identities.
Powell told jail authorities he was ill, and signed a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed.
When Powell was arrested, he listed a Cottage Grove address as his residence. In May, Powell was cited by Roseburg police after he allegedly defrauded a Roseburg hotel by using a known alias. Powell reportedly checked into the Quality Inn Central as John Hope, and explained to hotel staff that an insurance company would be covering his bills. Powell was cited for second-degree theft by deception and released.
Powell has reportedly been homeless since then. At least two letters sent to Powell’s last known address, in conjunction with a civil complaint filed against him, were returned as undeliverable.
Authorities say Powell stole 30 acres of land in Elkton from Janet Grosz, 67.
Grosz said when she met Powell in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. Grosz agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
But authorities now say that nothing Powell said was truthful. The veterans housing project he proposed was fiction and instead of using 3 acres of Grosz’s ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, authorities said.
They also said Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said. Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
Powell was initially scheduled to stand trial in July, but his attorney said she needed more time to prepare for the case, including time to bring to the trial a key witness who lives in Alaska. Marshall agreed with the request for a continuance and set a new trial date for Dec. 7.
In October 2020, Grosz filed a civil complaint against Powell to get her land back. That case was resolved in June when Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson approved a motion from Grosz’s attorney in which he argued that the civil complaint Grosz filed against Powell should be upheld because the facts overwhelmingly support it.
But Grosz said she has not received any money from him despite winning the case.
The criminal trial, which had been scheduled to begin Dec. 7, is now in limbo. The trial was canceled late Monday afternoon, and it is unclear when a new trial date will be set.
