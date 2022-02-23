Tyrone Powell, who is charged with several felony counts involving the theft of land from an Elkton woman, has been found unfit to stand trial by staff at Oregon State Hospital.
That means Powell will be sent back to the hospital for treatment until he is deemed psychologically fit to stand trial. Powell will be allowed to stay in the hospital for up to three years, according to an order signed today by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall.
In the order, Marshall said he based it on psychological exams conducted at the hospital, Marshall’s own observations of Powell over the last few months while he was in jail here and pleadings from Powell’s attorneys.
Marshall also said he relied on “Information provided by the Douglas County Jail staff on Mr. Powell’s functioning, including on his consumption of food. The court also noted that Mr. Powell has been uncommunicative, and the court noted that his limbs have shrunk during the course of the proceedings.”
Powell, 41, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five felony counts, including aggravated ID theft and perjury, and a misdemeanor charge in connection to the purported theft of 30 acres of land in Elkton from a woman who said she thought she was helping Powell perform nonprofit work on behalf of veterans.
On March 31, Powell was released from jail without having to pay bail after signing a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Under the agreement, Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed.
He had made several court appearances since then, each time appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank to help him breathe. The rare times Powell spoke he did so in a childlike whisper, his words difficult to hear or understand.
An initial trial date was set for July, but that was postponed to give his court-appointed attorneys more time to prepare.
A second trial date was set for Dec. 7. But on Nov. 15, Powell did not show up for a pre-trial hearing and Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland on Nov. 23 and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
It was Powell’s own court-appointed defense attorney who requested that he be examined. In a motion filed Dec. 8, attorney Gina Marie Stewart wrote that Powell was unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him, assist and cooperate with her or participate in formulating his own defense.
“The defendant is non-communicative with us and the court,” Stewart wrote. “We are seeking an evaluation. “
People who know Powell, as well as law enforcement officers who have investigated him, say he is a skilled manipulator who often fakes illness to get out of trouble.
Authorities say Powell faked having cancer to steal the land from the Elkton woman, who is 67.
She said when she met Powell in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. She agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
But authorities now say that virtually nothing Powell said was truthful. The veterans housing project he proposed was fiction and instead of using 3 acres of the woman's ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, authorities said.
Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, those authorities said, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said.
Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
