It looks like the civil complaint filed against a man accused of swindling an Elkton woman out of 30 acres may be coming to a close.
The question is, if Tyrone Powell does indeed lose the complaint, will he have any money to pay what he’s ordered to?
Will he even show up in court Wednesday, when his fate, as well as that of the property and money he purportedly stole, will be debated and possibly decided?
Those are just some of the questions surrounding Wednesday’s scheduled hearing in the complaint filed by Janet Grosz against Powell, who Grosz said swindled her out of 30 acres of her land.
Grosz, a 66-year-old widow, filed the complaint in October in an effort to get back the land from the man she knew as John Paul Hope.
Pope — whose real name is Tyrone Powell — was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with five felonies in connection with the purported theft, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury. On March 26, a misdemeanor charge of initiating a false report was added.
Powell, 41, was initially held in the Douglas County jail on $300,000 bail but was later released without bail after he complained of medical issues.
His criminal trial is scheduled for July 20.
Authorities said Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, often through phony nonprofit organizations, he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said. These fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, including Home Depot, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
Another sham nonprofit he claimed to run is called Impossible Roads Foundation, according to police. Grosz said she agreed to donate 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton to Hope and that foundation, on the promise he would build tiny homes on the land for disabled veterans. Grosz said she later learned Powell never intended to build anything on the land, and instead of accepting the 3 acres, he reportedly forged documents and took ownership of 30 acres.
Grosz filed the complaint in Douglas County Circuit Court against Hope and Impossible Roads Foundation. The complaint seeks $700,000, plus attorney’s fees and costs, from Powell and the foundation. The $700,000 represents the value of the property, the value of the use of the property, lost personal property and the personal injury Grosz suffered by being the victim of fraud and financial abuse of an elderly person, the complaint said.
Grosz is represented by Dan G. McKinney, an attorney with the Roseburg firm Douglas County Law. Last month, McKinney filed a motion to have Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen E. Johnson grant a summary judgment in Grosz’s favor, arguing that Powell’s case had no merit.
McKinney wrote: “As the Court may be aware from the ongoing criminal proceedings of John Hope, Mr. Hope is a man who travels from state to state, convincing people to donate to his phony charities, and then using the property and donations for his own benefit. He pretends to be disabled, yet he is not…Plaintiff is entitled to partial summary judgment or summary judgment, as it is no longer in dispute that Defendant Hope, or whatever his name is, did engage in fraud to obtain Plaintiff’s property.”
Powell’s initial attorney in the civil complaint, Keith Ropp, dropped off the case in early March after Powell was arrested and charged criminally. Powell has been without an attorney since then.
Powell is also apparently without a home. Two letters sent to Powell advising him of Wednesday’s hearing have both been returned as undeliverable.
In late May, Powell was cited by Roseburg police after he allegedly defrauded a Roseburg hotel.
Powell, whose last known address was in Cottage Grove, was contacted by police after he reportedly did not pay for an extended stay at the Quality Inn Central, 427 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
Powell reportedly checked into the Quality Inn as John Hope and told hotel staff that an insurance company would be covering his bills. Powell was cited for second-degree theft by deception and released.
