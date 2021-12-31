A judge has ordered a man who authorities say conned an Elkton woman out of 30 acres to be transferred to Oregon State Hospital in Salem, where he will be examined to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen E. Johnson ordered the transfer on Tuesday. She based her decision on the recommendation of Adapt, which had examined Powell, and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall, who has been presiding over the case, according to court documents.
“The court finds there is reason to doubt Defendant’s fitness to proceed,” Johnson stated in her ruling. The ruling ordered Powell to be taken to Oregon State Hospital for as long as it takes to complete the examination unless one of the following occurs:
Oregon State Hospital determines that Powell can be examined remotely, or that he requires hospital care due to a “qualifying mental disorder” and needs to remain at the hospital pending a hearing or separate order.
Records show Powell was still in the Douglas County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
A Jan. 5 hearing has been scheduled before Judge Marshall to check on the progress of Powell’s examination and his fitness to stand trial.
Powell, 41, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported theft of 30 acres in Elkton from a woman named Janet Grosz. He was also charged with initiating a false report, a misdemeanor.
On March 31, Powell was released from jail without having to pay bail after signing a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Under the agreement, Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed.
He had made several court appearances since then, each time appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank to help him breathe. The rare times Powell spoke he did so in a childlike whisper, his words difficult to hear or understand.
An initial trial date was set for July, but that was postponed to give his court-appointed attorneys more time to prepare.
A second trial date was set for Dec. 7. But on Nov. 15, Powell did not show up for a pre-trial hearing and Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland on Nov. 23 and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
It was Powell’s own court-appointed defense attorney who requested that he be examined. In a motion filed Dec. 8, attorney Gina Marie Stewart, wrote that Powell was unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him, assist and cooperate with her or participate in formulating his own defense.
“The defendant is non-communicative with us and the court,” Stewart wrote. “We are seeking an evaluation. “
People who know Powell, as well as law enforcement officers who have investigated him, say he is a skilled manipulator who often fakes illness to win people over and get out of trouble.
Authorities say Powell faked having cancer to steal 30 acres of land in Elkton from Grosz, 67.
Grosz said when she met Powell in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. Grosz agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
But authorities now say that virtually nothing Powell said was truthful. The veterans housing project he proposed was fiction and instead of using 3 acres of Grosz’s ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, authorities said.
Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, those authorities said, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said.
Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
