A man who authorities said is a con artist who stole 30 acres of land from an Elkton woman is scheduled to go to trial early next month.
Tyrone Powell is scheduled to go to trial on Dec. 7 in the Douglas County Courthouse, before Circuit Court Judge William Marshall. A hearing to determine the readiness of both sides to go to trial is scheduled for Monday.
Powell, 41, is charged with five felonies in connection with the purported land theft, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury. He also faces one misdemeanor charge of initiating a false report.
Authorities say Powell stole the land from Janet Grosz, 67.
Grosz said when she met Powell in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. Grosz, a widowed, retired nurse, agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
But authorities now say that nothing Powell said was truthful. The veterans housing project he proposed was fiction and instead of using 3 acres of Grosz’s ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, authorities said.
Authorities said when they began digging into Powell’s past they found a trail of fraud dating back a decade and spanning several states.
Investigators found that Powell, who claimed he was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and left on the doorstep of a church, actually grew up in California, attended Yale University and lived mostly in Arizona.
Powell is believed to have spent some time in Alaska before landing in Bellingham, Washington. Once there he assumed the name John Paul Hope — a combination of the name of the former pope and a local program called Hope House — and with that alias got a Washington identification card and a Social Security card.
While in Bellingham, authorities said Powell started the Impossible Roads Foundation. While touting the organization, which Powell claimed built tiny homes for disabled veterans, Powell collected large donations from companies like Home Depot, Matson and others, authorities said.
Matson, which makes shipping containers, said it donated at least 20 to Powell in the belief he would convert them into housing for disabled veterans. Instead, he sold the containers, valued at about $1,000 each, authorities said.
They also said Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said. Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
Powell was initially scheduled to stand trial in July, but his attorney said she needed more time to prepare for the case, including time to bring to the trial a key witness who lives in Alaska. Judge Marshall agreed with the request for a continuance and set a new trial date for Dec. 7.
In October 2020, Grosz filed a civil complaint against Powell to get her land back. That case was resolved in June when Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen E. Johnson approved a motion from Grosz’s attorney in which he argued that the civil complaint Grosz filed against Powell should be upheld because the facts overwhelmingly support it.
“It looks like we got it done,” Grosz said immediately after the judge’s ruling.
But Powell appears to be homeless and Grosz has not received any money from him despite the court ruling in her favor. Instead, she was stuck paying thousands of dollars in legal fees.
In court documents and in person, Powell purports to be disabled — at various times he said he suffered from a stroke, was nearly blind and had terminal cancer. In several court appearances he has appeared in a wheelchair and connected to an oxygen tank, often slumped over, and speaking in a whisper.
Grosz said that is all an act.
“He’s been dying for the last eight years,” she said. “He was even scamming the doctors and nurses to write a hospice note so he could get care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.