Uriah Carleton still doesn't have an attorney to represent him in his manslaughter case.
Carleton was in court Wednesday morning for a status check where Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Steve Hoddle said the 21-year-old Roseburg man is still without representation from the Oregon Public Defenders office. He is expected back in court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10.
Carleton was charged with three counts of manslaughter in the second degree, a parole violation and driving under the influence of intoxicants in his connection with a car crash that killed three people on Aug. 16 in Riddle.
Kiya Speckman, 16, Janeva Hodgson, 20, and Caleb Hodgson, 17, died in the crash that occurred in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road in Riddle.
The families of those three people were in court Wednesday and expressed their frustration with the process.
Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann spoke to the families outside the courtroom and explained that it likely has to do with the type of case and staffing shortages at the public defenders' office.
Hoddle said he expects discovery to be prompt.
Carleton is being held on $3 million bail at the Douglas County Jail. He was wearing a neck brace, back brace and had his arm in a sling when he appeared in court Wednesday. Carleton was injured in the crash and transported via helicopter to Rogue Regional Medical Center for treatment.
