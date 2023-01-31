Attorneys representing more than 200 families who are victims of the 2020 Archie Creek Fire have filed a civil motion to have their cases consolidated and have requested a jury trial to take place as early as July or shortly after.
A total of 17 tort complaints have been filed against PacifiCorp since Nov. 1, 2022, one day after the power utility reached a settlement in one of the initial cases.
Six of those cases were filed between Nov. 1 and Dec. 5, an additional 11 tort cases have been filed in January alone.
The current open cases represent more than 200 families and various logging and timber companies claiming significant losses as a result of the 2020 wildfire which was ignited on Labor Day. More than 130,000 acres burned and at least 100 homes destroyed as a result of the fire. None of those cases currently have a pending trial date.
"Based on our prior experience, we believe PacifiCorp will settle with the remaining victims of the Archie Creek fire if PacifiCorp is facing a looming trial date," said Jeff Mornarich, an attorney from Dole Coalwell representing the Archie Creek victims. "So on Jan. 13, we asked the court to consolidate all of our cases and to schedule a trial for this July, or as soon thereafter as the court can accommodate, and not in 2024.
"We have asked the court to schedule this July trial solely to determine the issues of causation and liability for the Archie Creek fires. The sooner we can get a trial date, the sooner we will get cases settled and Archie Creek fire victims can rebuild their lives."
The 2020 Labor Day fires in Douglas County included the Archie Creek and Star Mountain Lane fires — which ultimately joined — as well as the French Creek Fire, which burned close to 500 acres along the northern bank of the North Umpqua River before the fire known as Archie Creek was discovered further to the east.
In the motion for a consolidated trial on causation and liability, the parties "are ready for a consolidated causation and liability trial in July 2023 because the parties were ready to try causation and liability in the first-filed case," which had been scheduled to go to trial Nov. 15.
The motion further states that while representatives of PacifiCorp agreed in principle to a causation and liability trial via email Dec. 27, the defendants recanted Jan. 9, rejecting the plaintiffs' request for a consolidated trial.
"Instead," the motion reads, "PacifiCorp proposed a consolidated liability trial if plaintiffs would waive their right to a jury trial and agree (to) unneccessary multi-phase trial procedures that would take two to three additional years."
All the victims allege the utility was negligent in failing to perform adequate tree trimming in its transmission and distribution corridors, and didn’t de-energize its electrical lines in advance of a historic windstorm that was forecast days in advance. In addition, they claim PacifiCorp reenergized a line downed in the windstorm that ultimately caused one of the two fires that merged into the larger conflagration.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs say the legal and factual issues are the same for all the remaining victims of the fires, but that PacifiCorp’s November settlement of the first case on the eve of the trial meant there was no liability finding by a jury, which the lawyers contend would have prompted the utility to settle all the claims.
PacifiCorp proposed a consolidated bench trial, to be heard by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson, rather than a jury trial.
The court motion further claims that PacifiCorp said the plaintiffs weren't interested in a consolidated trial.
The plaintiffs' motion states that it was PacifiCorp which rejected the proposal unless the plaintiffs would agree to a bench trial (no jury), the plaintiffs would agree to remove trying PacifiCorp's liability for punitive damages from a consolidated liability trial, and "the bench trial would resolve only general causation, and not specific loss causation," requests that the motion states the plaintiffs' reply was a simple, "No thanks."
The statute of limitations to file a request for damages to real property is six years.
