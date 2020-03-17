Savino David DeSantiago, 34, of Winston was arraigned Monday in a Douglas County courtroom on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and one count of being felon in possession of a firearm for allegedly fatally shooting two people early Sunday in Winston.
DeSantiago is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Nicholas Lehman-Helmke of Winston and 31-year-old Benny Alexander Stallings of Roseburg. DeSantiago was arrested early Sunday morning after turning himself in to police about an hour after the shootings, which police said occurred just before 2 a.m.
DeSantiago appeared by video in front of Pro Temp Judge Jason Thomas and was arraigned on district attorney information.
Thomas appointed Eugene attorney Elizabeth Baker to defend DeSantiago.
In the arrest affidavit, police said DeSantiago made statements that he shot the victims with a 9mm pistol that was later found by law enforcement.
Police said following the initial shooting Sunday morning, DeSantiago reportedly drove past another residence at 21 SW Peach Lane in Winston, honked his horn and began firing into the home through a window before fleeing. The arrest affidavit said one of the individuals inside the residence was struck by debris.
DeSantiago is being held without bail.
The next hearing has been set for Friday in Douglas County Circuit Courtroom 402 in front of Judge Ann Marie Simmons.
