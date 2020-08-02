“Runner!”
That’s the word that echoed through the Douglas County courthouse’s third floor as Dusty Daniels, a 24-year-old inmate, barreled through the corridor knocking down a security officer, the bailiff and a court clerk.
Daniels was in court filling out paperwork at approximately 9 a.m. this past Tuesday when he took off running down the hallway, according to court documents. He started taking short, choppy steps because his movement was cramped by ankle restrains but managed to knock down a court security officer before being grabbed by a nearby bailiff, according to court documents.
Daniels spun around, knocking the bailiff to the ground, and began running toward the judge’s chambers at the end of the hallway. At the end of the hallway, however, Daniels’ restrains broke, he turned around, and began running back down the hallway toward the entryway.
Daniels rammed into the bailiff again, but this time, the bailiff was able to grab the Daniels with the help of a municipal court clerk.
At about this time, a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office who had been across the lobby from the courtrooms ran into the hallway and saw the security officer on the ground about 30 feet from the security station, the court clerk on the ground, and the bailiff holding a blue shirt, similar to the ones issued to inmates, in one hand while using his other hand to hit Daniels.
The deputy tried to enter through the doors, but they were locked.
Daniels broke away and ran through the doors where the deputy was waiting and was tackled immediately.
Daniels was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree escape, assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Daniels was in court that day for failing to appear on two separate charges along with possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempting to elude police and methamphetamine possession.
