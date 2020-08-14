A Winston man who is accused of shooting and killing two men in a residential area of Winston in the early morning hours of March 15, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Savino David DeSantiago, 35, entered his plea in Douglas County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.
DeSantiago is charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Nicholas Lehman-Helmke of Winston and 31-year-old Benny Alexander Stallings of Roseburg.
DeSantiago was arrested about an hour after the shootings when he turned himself into police. Police said the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m.
Police said following the initial shooting on Southwest Ford Avenue, DeSantiago drove past another nearby residence at 21 SW Peach Lane in Winston, honked his horn, and began firing into the home through a window before fleeing.
The arrest affidavit said one of the individuals inside the residence was struck by debris.
The 12-person jury trial is scheduled for April 20, 2021, in Judge Ann Marie Simmons' courtroom.
