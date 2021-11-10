A resident of a Roseburg mobile home park is suing the park for more than $100,000, saying for the past six months she has repeatedly had raw sewage back up into her home, making it unsafe and unlivable.
Marsell Clark filed the negligence complaint against Valley View Mobile Home Community, LLC, on Oct. 20. She is represented by Roseburg attorney Jason Montgomery.
Valley View has not formally responded to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Clark rents a space at the Valley View Mobile Home Center, located at 200 Emils Way. She rents the space for $425 a month and owns a manufactured home that sits in the space, following a rental agreement with Valley View that dates back to February 2016.
For about the last six months, sewage has repeatedly overflowed from the mobile home park’s sewage system and into Clark’s home and yard. The sewage has contaminated Clark’s home and damaged it severely, and has also contaminated the rented space. The sewage has rendered the home and surrounding space “unsafe and uninhabitable on a continuous and ongoing basis,” according to the complaint.
“(Clark) has had to remove and clean raw sewage, including feces, urine, and other contaminants from her home on multiple occasions,” the complaint said.
The sewage overflows in Clark’s home are the result of defects in Valley View’s sewage system, which reportedly continue today, according to the complaint.
Clark repeatedly notified management at the mobile home park about the sewage overflows in person and through emails, as well as through a letter from her attorney. But Valley View ignored her complaints “and has otherwise denied responsibility for the sewage overflows and refused to repair its defective sewer system,” the complaint said.
Valley View failed to repair the sewage system from May 4 on, rendering Clark’s home and the rented space uninhabitable through that period, and causing economic damages in the amount of $4,350, according to the complaint.
The inactions of Valley View have further caused Clark severe pain, suffering, and emotional and mental distress in the amount of $100,000, according to the complaint.
“(Clark) has been living continuously in a filthy and unsafe environment, has had to respond to emergency overflows on multiple occasions, including removing feces and other waste generated by multiple park occupants, has had her quality of life severely impacted, and has suffered severe emotional, mental, and physical health issues, including, but not limited to, impaired respiration, sleeplessness, anxiety, depression, frustration, and humiliation,” the complaint said.
Clark is seeking $104,350 plus attorney fees and other court costs. She is also seeking an injunction ordering Valley View to repair its sewage system properly to prevent further sewage overflows.
An individual answering the phone at Valley View declined to comment on the complaint, and the mobile home park did not respond to an email seeking comment.
(1) comment
Doesn't the State DEQ have some jurisdiction over faulty sewage systems?
